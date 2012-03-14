Europe Distillates-Diesel edges higher

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Diesel differentials in northwest Europe edged up again on Wednesday, supported by lower refinery runs, particularly in the tight Mediterranean market, refinery outages and a slight pick up in German demand. Planned maintenance was underway at the Ineos Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, with the closure of a CDU earlier this week. The refinery has the capacity to process 210,000 barrels of crude oil a day, with diesel accounting for some 24 percent of the output. Traders added that northwest Europe differentials were bouyed by the tightness in the Mediterranean market as the simple refineries there have cut runs. "With the high crude price their margins have been coming down," said one diesel barge trader. However, he saw some of the tightness easing soon as more arbitrage cargoes are coming from Asia and the United States. The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. distillate stockpiles fell 4.68 million barrels week-on-week, far more than analysts' consensus forecast for a 1.3 million barrel draw. Phil Flynn, an analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago, said the decline was most probably caused by rising diesel exports. One trader also reported hearing of a pick up in demand from Germany, although these are still quite small volumes. "They have started slowly purchasing - until this happened we were never going to see diesel gain any real momentum," he said. "Sentiment is definitely shifting - we can see this in the paper, which is well bid." GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to April ICE gasoil futures of $3.50-$4 a tonne fob ARA, firming slightly from Tuesday's discounts of $4 a tonne. * Mercuria bought both the barges from China Oil Hong Kong. * April ICE gasoil futures were up 0.41 percent at $1,040.75 a tonne at 1642 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.66 a barrel, up from $12.61 a barrel on Tuesday. * April/May LGO-1=R was in a contango of just $1 a tonne, narrowing from a contango of $2.50 a tonne on Tuesday. * No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges traded at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $19.50-$21 a tonne fob ARA, edging up from Tuesday's premiums of $18.50-$20 a tonne. * Fina, Morgan Stanley and DS Mineraloel were on the buy side, whilst Glencore, Vitol and ConocoPhillips were sellers. * No cargoes traded in the window. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded in the window, but bids and offers came at premiums to April ICE gasoil of $65-$72 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Tuesday's trades at $69 a tonne. * No cargoes traded in the window. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $757-$761 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from $762-$770 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content also traded down at $711.50-$714 a tonne fob, from $719-$723 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)