Europe Distillates-Diffs drift in quiet market

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Diesel and gasoil differentials were flat on Friday with very little trading activity in the window, whilst inflows from Eastern Europe were offset by low refinery runs and ongoing seasonal maintenance. Traders said that strong middle distillates volumes continued to flow from Russia and Baltic ports such as Ventspils. These are mostly diesel exports, with some 500 ppm cargoes, often used for blending. "(We are seeing) pretty punchy numbers still coming out of Russia," said one middle distillates trader. "From St Petersburg we are already seeing bigger exports compared with last month." Low refinery runs and seasonal maintenance in Europe are helping to balance the market despite these big inflows. Repsol said that it had halted a 92,000 CDU at its Bilbao refinery for 15 days to put in a new coking unit. The other CDU has been down since January. Demand has yet to pick up strongly. German household heating oil tank stocks fell to 52 percent of capacity at the beginning of March, a trade source said, down from 54 percent at the beginning of February. However, barges are looking healthier and stocks are starting to clear. "A lot of people are saying they are clearing tanks for diesel," said a trader. "The longer the U.S. arbitrage is closed, the more dramatic the move up will be." The contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve has disappeared but some traders believe it could return. "The current backwardation is expected to be short-lived due to refinery turnarounds. With no real demand in diesel, people will expect more on the contango," said one diesel barge trader. Contango is where prompt prices trade at a discount to prices for later dates. Backwardation is where spot prices trade at a premium to forward values. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, firming slightly from Thursday's discount of $4 a tonne. * North Sea Group bought two barges from Vitol and one from Hetco. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.42 percent at $1,038.50 a tonne at 1646 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.38 a barrel, up slightly from $14.18 a barrel on Thursday. * April/May LGO-1=R was in a backwardation of 75 cents a tonne, flipping from a contango of 25 cents a tonne on Thursday. * No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * After Thursday's bumper trading session, activity all but dried up in the diesel barge window. Morgan Stanley bought two barges, one from Statoil and one from Vitol. * The barges changed hands at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $19 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's trades at premiums of $19-$20 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean market, a cargo of French winter specification diesel traded at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $39 a tonne cif NWE. BP bought the cargo from Shell. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges traded in the window, at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday's trade. KLM sold the barges to Morgan Stanley and Shell. * A broker said the market had been fairly quiet ahead of the window, with no selling seen. The market has been in the doldrums for some time, due to a combination of poor flying demand, a high flat price and not enough carry available for traders to buy barrels for storage, he said. * No cargoes traded. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $759 a tonne fob ARA, up from $745-$749 a tonne on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded up at $709.50-$711 a tonne fob ARA, from $698-$701 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)