Europe Distillates-Backwardation pushes wider

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The backwardation at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve widened further on Monday, nudging $4.50 a tonne, but this was driven by tight diesel supply in the prompt market rather than any real pick up in demand, traders said. "I don't think we will see any demand factor affecting the market unless the economy comes back to normal," said one diesel barge trader. "With the backwardation and the slow end-consumer demand, it is very slow." Another middle distillates trader agreed that the diesel market still seemed tight. "There are a couple of people after cargoes in the north but it is hard to see where the obvious supply for them will come from," he said. James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank, noted that middle distillates had been helped by the shutdown of a 300,000 barrels per day Indian refinery due to a water shortage. The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals company had to close its plant completely last week, asking crude oil suppliers to defer shipments. This has pushed Asian diesel cracks to nine-week highs. Europe imports diesel from the West Coast of India, particularly during seasonal maintenance to make up any shortfall, but traders said the backwardation was making this turnaround arbitrage unworkable. This is because if prices are expected to fall, it is more difficult for traders to fix cargoes out at future dates. GASOIL * There were no gasoil barge trades in the window, but bids came at a discount of $3 to May ICE gasoil futures, whilst offers were flat to the futures. * This compared with a barge trade at a discount of $1 to May ICE gasoil on Friday. * May ICE gasoil futures were down 0.97 percent at $992.50 a tonne by 1543 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $15 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Friday's $15.03 a barrel. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was wider at around $4.50 a tonne, out from $3.75 a tonne on Friday. * Three 50 ppm gasoil barges traded, at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $10-$11 a tonne fob ARA. BP bought all three barges from North Sea Group. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $15-$17 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's trades at premiums of $18-$19.50 a tonne. * China Oil Hong Kong, North Sea Group, ConocoPhillips, DS Mineraloel and Morgan Stanley were buyers whilst sellers included AIC, Statoil and Unipec. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $66-$67 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Friday's $67-$68 a tonne range. * Lufthansa sold a barge to BP and Statoil sold one to Morgan Stanley. * No cargoes traded but bids and offers came in the $70-$76 a tonne cif NWE range, in line with Friday's $70-$75 a tonne premiums. * The jet market remains fairly moribund, with fewer people travelling in Europe for business or pleasure due to the poor economic situation. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $721-$730 a tonne fob ARA, in a broader range than Friday's $729 a tonne trade. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $673.25-$674.50 a tonne, down from $677.25-$678.50 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)