Europe Distillates-Diffs steady, eyes on supply

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Differentials of middle distillate products in northwest Europe were steady on Tuesday, with ongoing concerns about supply tightness offset by fears demand could tumble further. "The physical market is quiet in holiday mood. Swaps are stronger, fearing a supply shortfall during April on closed arbs and low Russian supply," said a broker in northern Europe. "Demand overall remains so-so, although Easter and the driving season, especially in tourist locations in the Mediterranean and Turkey can only help. But the main focus is on reduced supply," the broker added. Barge trading was not helped by low water levels on the Rhine, which mean vessels cannot sail fully loaded on parts of the river. A series of recent tenders in the Mediterranean have reduced product availability, but traders said strong prices in northwest Europe were seeing a lot of barrels heading north. "Mediterranean supply is rather tight," a distillates trader covering the basin said. "But I don't see great demand." The market was awaiting the outcome of a tender by Greece's Hellenic Petroleum to sell around 30,000 tonnes of diesel later in April. The offer closed on Monday. "Northwest Europe is really strong, and so the arbs are heading that way," the trader said. GASOIL * Only one barge gasoil traded in the window, with Gunvor buying from North Sea Group at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $1.75 a tonne fob ARA. Differentials were stronger from deeper discounts of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Glencore was looking to buy a Mediterranean cargo of gasoil but there were no sellers. * April ICE gasoil futures were 0.49 percent firmer at $1,029.50 a tonne at 1714 GMT on Tuesday. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.278 a barrel, compared with $12.02 a barrel at the previous close. * The spread between April/May LGO-1=R stood in a slim contango of $1 a tonne on Tuesday, having settled in backwardation of 50 cents on Monday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil of between $23.50-$24.00 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from Monday's $23-$25. * Vitol, Morgan Stanley and Shell bid while Mercuria, Total, CPCSL, COHK and Unipec sold. * Shell sold a diesel cargo in the Mediterranean to China Oil Hong Kong at premiums over ICE of $33 a tonne cif. BP and Glencore bid for cargoes in Northwest Europe. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * On the barge front, KLM sold to Shell at a premium over ICE gasoil futures of $76 a tonne fob ARA. There were no trades on Monday. * No cargoes traded again for the third day running, with BP looking to buy at between $77-79 a tonne over April ICE futures and Morgan Stanley bid at $81-$82 a tonne differentials. * "While jet fuel is still limited by seasonal weakness, inventories remain slightly below the 5-year average which may provide additional support when demand returns," SEB oil analysts said in a note. * IATA said international air passenger traffic rose in February by 9.3 percent year on year, although faltering business sentiment and stubborn fuel costs were a cause for concern. * The figures were however flattered by the timing of annual Lunar New Year holidays in Asia, Brazil's carnival, and year-ago figures hurt by uprisings in north Africa. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were talked at $769.00-$772.50 a tonne fob ARA, firmer from level of around $757-$764 the previous session. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $704.50-$707.50 a tonne fob ARA, firmer from Monday's $702.50-$705. * Fuel oil prices could find support this summer from Japanese demand, with Trade Minister Yoshihiko Noda saying Tokyo needs more time to decide whether to restart two offline nuclear reactors, as concerns about a summer power crunch vie with safety worries in the wake of last year's Fukushima crisis. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)