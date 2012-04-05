Europe Distillates-Prices fall in thin trade

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - European trading activity in distillates thinned on Thursday ahead of the Easter break, with diesel differentials slipping further to erase gains made earlier in the week. Gasoil refining margins also slipped, eroded by gains in oil prices, partly driven by fears that Iranian oil supplies would be disrupted further after a major Chinese ship insurer said it would halt indemnity cover for tankers carrying Iranian oil. A surprise build in distillate stocks in the U.S. this week has helped revive bearish sentiment in gasoil and diesel. Signs demand across the Atlantic is dropping sharply - by as much as 5 percent on the year accorsing to a U.S. government report - is also dampening prices in Europe. However, a cut in deliveries from Russia and a lack of arrivals from Asia could add pressure to the market, as the window for deliveries from the East is difficult to work and few cargoes are likely to arrive this month, based on bookings made so far. Exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk will be more than halved in April due to refinery maintenance work, sources at oil companies said. Primorsk is the country's main export outlet for the clean product. GASOIL * One gasoil traded in the window, with Gunvor buying from Glencore at a $3 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures, down from a discount of $1.75 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Activity was limited as participants made preparations for the long Easter bank holiday weekend and were absent from the window. * One barge of 50ppm gasoil traded at $8 a tonne over April ICE gasoil futures, in line with prices on Wednesday. * There were no bids or offers in the cargo market in the NWE region. * The cargo market was busier in the Mediterranean, with Gunvor and Total each offering cargoes of Spanish summer quality gasoil. Glencore bid at $1 a tonne over mean Med quotes. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.74 percent at $1,005.25 a tonne at 1145 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R slipped to $12.45 a barrel, down from $13.77 a barrel at the close on Wednesday. * The April/May LGO-1=R spread moved into a wider contango of $1.75 a tonne, out from $1.25 a tonne at the close on Wednesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * There was also little activity in the diesel barge window on Thursday ahead of the Easter break. Just two barges changed hands, compared with Wednesday's ten. * North Sea Group bought from Cargill at $22 a tonne premiums to April ICE futures, while Omneo bought from Litasco at $20 a tonne over April ICE futures. * Prices were lower than Wednesday's $22-$23.50 a tonne fob ARA. * Glencore bid for a cargo of UK summer specification diesel, while there were no offers in the market. * Vitol offered cargoes of French summer specification diesel in the Mediterranean at $27 a tonne over May ICE futures. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were no trades in the barge or cargo jet fuel market on Thursday. * In the cargo market, BP bid at $73-$75 a tonne over May ICE futures, while Total bid at $75 a tonne premiums and Morgan Stanley bid at $76-$77 a tonne premiums. * Vitol was the only party offering cargoes, at various dates in April at premiums of $75-$76.50 a tonne. * The resulting bid/offer spread on Thursday was largely in line with prices the previous session. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $752-$760 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than Wednesday's $761-$761.50 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $685-$688.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $691.75-$694 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)