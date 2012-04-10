Europe Distillates-Steady in very thin market

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - European middle distillate barge differentials were little changed on Tuesday, as traders stayed away from the market amid slack demand after the Easter holidays. Gasoil buying interest has dwindled but traders expect that the start of the driving season in Europe during the northern hemisphere summer months would support the middle distillates complex as a whole. "Buying interest remains thin," one trader said. "It is pretty quiet with some people still out of the market". The Mediterranean basin could tighten after sources said Jordan's sole refiner would need to import more fuel oil and gasoil for power generation as continued attacks on a pipeline disrupt natural gas supplies. GASOIL * No gasoil barges traded in the window. Last Thursday, Gunvor bought from Glencore at a $3 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures. * Two barges of 50ppm gasoil traded April plus $6 a tonne, weaker than the trades at $8 a tonne over April ICE gasoil futures seen last Thursday. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.3 percent at $990.25 a tonne at 1737 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.70 a barrel, firming after settling at $10.95 a barrel on the last trading session on Thursday. * The April/May LGO-1=R spread moved into a narrower contango of $0.75 a tonne, in from last Thursday's $2.25 a tonne. * Glencore bought a gasoil cargo in the Mediterranean from Gunvor at flat to gasoil futures. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Only one diesel barge changed hands, with DS buying from Statoil at April plus $22 a tonne fob ARA. * The price levels and volume are little changed from before the Easter holiday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil May futures of between $74-$75 a tonne fob ARA, with LFC and Vitol selling and Shell buying all three. There were no trades in the barge or cargo jet fuel market on Thursday. * There were no cargoes trading in the window. Bids came from BP and Morgan Stanley at premiums over May ICE gasoil of between $73-$77 a tonne cif New and offers from Stasco and Vitol at between $75-$77 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $748-$757 a tonne fob ARA, compared with levels of between $752-$760 a tonne last Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at slightly weaker at $683-$687 a tonne fob ARA, down from last week's $685-$688.50. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)