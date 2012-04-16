Europe Distillates-Margins widen as crude falls

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Gasoil refining margins widened on Monday as oil prices fell sharply, driven lower by euro zone worries and weekend talks between Iran and six world powers about its disputed nuclear programme. But even with the wider margins, activity remained thin as backwardation persisted at the front of the gasoil curve, and high outright prices continued to eat into volumes traded. "Singapore came down, which also affected the European market. Demand in Asia is going dead with the high flat price," said a distillates trader. There were no bids or offers reported in the cargo window for northwest Europe (NWE), and the session was also quiet in the Mediterranean. Barge differentials slipped in the region. Diesel premiums rose as tight supply caused by refinery closures and maintenance, along with the lack of arbitrage opportunities from the East, kept pressure on prices in the region. GASOIL * Nine gasoil barges traded at discounts of $1.50-$2 a tonne to May ICE gasoil futures, below Friday's discounts of $1 a tonne. * Shell sold all but one of the barges. Statoil sold the remaining barge. Buyers Gunvor and Vitol roughly split the barges between them. * May ICE gasoil futures were down 1.51 percent at $993.25 a tonne by 1708 GMT, outperforming Brent futures which were down by more than 2 percent around the same time. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.53 a barrel, up from $13.89 a barrel at the previous close. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was at around $2 a tonne, around 25 cents narrower than on Friday afternoon. * One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $7 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's level. Gunvor bought from North Sea Group. * There was no activity in the gasoil cargo market in the NWE region on Monday. * There were no offers in the Mediterranean market for gasoil cargoes. Glencore was seen bidding at a $1 a tonne discount and at a $0.50 a tonne premium to mean Mediterranean quotes. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four diesel barges changed hands at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $18.50-$19 a tonne fob ARA, up from $17 a tonne premiums on Friday. * Statoil, Total, Hetco and Unipec were sellers, while North Sea Group and ConocoPhilips were buyers. * Two cargoes in the NWE region traded during the window. * Shell sold a cargo of UK summer diesel to BP at $12 a tonne over May ICE low-sulphur futures. Neste sold a cargo of the same specification diesel to Glencore at a discount of $1 a tonne to mean UK quotes. * In the Mediterranean, BP bought a cargo from Shell at $29 a tonne over May ICE gasoil futures. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge traded at $67 a tonne fob ARA over May ICE futures, down from premiums of $68-$69 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Shell sold 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Litasco. * No cargoes traded. Vitol offered at $72-$73 a tonne over May ICE futures, while Shell offered at May plus $73 a tonne. Morgan Stanley was the only bidder, at May plus $71 a tonne. * Mediterranean jet fuel was quoted at a $23.50/$24.50 discount to NWE jet fuel for May, and at a discount of $24.50/$25.50 a tonne for June. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $741.25-$742.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from $750-$754.75 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $680.75-$683 a tonne fob ARA, down from $693.50-$695 a tonne fob ARA the previous session. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)