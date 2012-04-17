Europe Distillates-ICE gasoil backwardation widens

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The backwardation between the two front ICE gasoil future contracts widened on Tuesday, with traders noting demand remained weak amid persistently strong outright prices. The front month ICE gasoil future traded at $992.75 a tonne by 1559 GMT, $2 dollars above the June contract. Strong physical prices have continued to deter buyers from the market, traders said, with appetite for diesel described as 'lethargic' ahead of the driving season. "Demand is pretty dull everywhere, Asia demand has gone down with the high flat (outright) price, and EU demand hasn't improved," a diesel trader said. Household heating oil tank stocks dipped to 49 percent by the beginning of April from 50 percent in March in Europe's largest market of Germany, as temperate winter weather and high prices saw consumers opting to run down existing inventories. Despite the recent strength in complex margins, some analysts are wary that refiners eager to crack more barrels and capture some profit could end up sitting on extra refined products as strong physical prices curtail demand. "Some of the improvement in the refining margins are due to maintenance but given that the flat price is still capping end-user demand, we are not confident that at current prices there will be enough demand to absorb the additional product output that is being priced in the cracks and we will therefore have a cautious (view) to the product backwardation in the months to come," Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix said. GASOIL * Six gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of between $0.50-$1.00 a tonne fob ARA, a tighter discount from the previous session's $1.50-$2 a tonne. * Shell sold five of the barges and Statoil the remainder, with Gunvor, Morgan Stanley, NSG and Statoil on the buyside. * May ICE gasoil futures were down 0.08 percent at $993.25 a tonne by 1547 GMT, broadly in line with a small decline in Brent futures. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.50 a barrel, compared with the previous day's settlement at $14.51. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was at around $2.25 a tonne, wider than the close on Monday at $1.75. * Five 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $9-10 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's $7 a tonne. NSG NL bought four barges from BP at $9 over ICE while BP bought one from NSG Trading. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Only one barge of diesel traded in the window, with NSG buying from AIC at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne, above Monday's $18.50-$19. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window, with LFC selling to Vitol at a premium of $66 a tonne over May ICE gasoil futures and Litasco selling to Morgan Stanley at $66.50 a tonne over ICE. * The prices were weaker from Monday's level of $67 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded again on Tuesday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $736.00-$746.00 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from the previous session's $741.25-$742.25. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded slightly lower at $680.00-$682.50 a tonne, from $680.75-$683.00. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Alison Birrane)