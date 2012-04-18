Europe Distillates-Backwardation deterring demand

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Backwardation in the ICE gasoil curve widened further on Wednesday, deterring demand in northwest Europe as consumers waited for prices to fall. By 1600 GMT the spread between May and June was out another $1 from Tuesday's level to $3.25 a tonne, as prices remained higher at the front end of the curve. Differentials were mixed across the middle distillates complex as the market continued to search for direction. In the UK, trade union Unite, which represents fuel tanker drivers, said its members had rejected an offer to avert a strike over pay and conditions but had agreed to hold further talks before taking action which could disrupt supplies. Panic buying before Easter drained UK petrol station forecourts as drivers rushed to stock up and led to heavy buying of diesel by BP in the northwest Europe market. The Mediterranean market continues to be relatively balanced with demand coming from North Africa and Turkey whilst refineries are still cutting runs due to weak margins. Eni said late on Tuesday that it was proceeding with a partial and temporary stoppage of its Sicilian refinery at Gela, citing an industry-wide collapse in margins. In the United States, the Energy Information Administration said weekly distillate stocks had fallen 2.91 million barrels to their lowest levels since November 2008, compared with a consensus forecast for a 200,000 barrel draw. Analyst Dominick Chirichella of the Energy Management Institute attributed the bumper diesel draw to the strong summer planting season. U.S. farmers are reportedly ahead of schedule due to warmer soil temperatures. GASOIL * Just one gasoil barge traded in the window, with Trafigura buying from Statoil at a discount to May ICE gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from Tuesday's discounts of $0.50-$1.00 a tonne. * May ICE gasoil futures were down 0.78 percent at $986.25 a tonne by 1546 GMT. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $15.11 a barrel, up from $14.50 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was wider at around $3.25 a tonne, out from $2.25 a tonne on Tuesday. * Four 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $10-$11 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Tuesday's premiums of $9-10 a tonne. * BP bought all the barges from North Sea Group. Colder weather in northwest Europe over the past week has prompted a trickle of demand after a very poor heating oil season. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges traded in the window, all at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Tuesday's level. * ConocoPhillips, Omneo, and Morgan Stanley were on the buy side whilst AIC, Statoil, Unipec and North Sea Group were sellers. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One jet fuel barge changed hands with Litasco selling 2,000 tonnes to Morgan Stanley at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $68 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Tuesday's trade at $66 a tonne over May ICE gasoil. * No cargoes traded but bids and offers came in the $70-$75 a tonne cif NWE range. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $721-$729 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's price discussion at $736-$746 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content also traded down at $669.25-$672 a tonne fob ARA, from $680-$682.50 a tonne on Tuesday. * Analysts at JBC Energy noted an improvement in the fuel oil crack as flows from Russia to Europe have fallen on the back of refinery maintenance. Turnarounds in the Mediterranean are also limiting fuel oil supplies. * "According to our revised estimates, refinery maintenance in the region is expected to take at least 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in May compared to more than 500,000 bpd this month," JBC said in a note. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)