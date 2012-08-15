FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Distillates-Diesel diffs softer after bearish data
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Europe Distillates-Diesel diffs softer after bearish data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Diesel differentials in northwest
Europe weakened on Wednesday after bearish data from the United
States, a key supplier of diesel to the European market, but
U.S. refinery fires will realign flows and keep the market
tight, traders said.
    U.S. distillate stocks rose 677,000 barrels week-on-week
compared with expectations for a 200,000 barrel draw, according
to data from the Energy Information Administration. This
suggests there is still diesel available for export.
    But European traders are struggling to source spot diesel
cargoes due to unattractive arbitrages from the United States
and Asia, and market participants said Europe was likely to stay
tight for the forseeable future. 
    "The strength here is limiting arbitrage opportunities to
Europe for sure," said one U.S.-based trader. 
    Jet fuel premiums have also gone through the roof in Asia
and are near 51-month highs as traders vie for limited spot
barrels to capitalise on arbitrage opportunities to the States.
 
    The United States is importing at least 90,000 tonnes of jet
fuel from Asia to help offset a loss of capacity
on the West Coast due to refinery outages. 
    Chevron's Richmond, California refinery is expected
to be offline for months following a fire in its crude
distillation unit and Shell's Martinez, California
refinery has also shut down following a blaze 
.
    "The high basis has prompted some cargoes to be imported," a
trader confirmed. "Last I read there were three tankers or so
waiting for discharge in the port of Los Angeles."
    Europe is expected to stay tight for both diesel and jet as
traders seek better opportunities elsewhere, with Europe's own
refineries heading into maintenance season in September. 
    The return of Libya's Ras Lanuf refinery at the end of
August is thought likely to have little impact
on European supplies as sending jet fuel to Asia will be more
profitable. 

    GASOIL 
    * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to
September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged from
Tuesday's deals.
    * Vitol sold all the barges, two to Statoil and one to BP.
    * No barges of 50 ppm traded. Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst
at Petromatrix in Switzerland, suggested German households can
slow the pace of their heating oil purchases given the very high
euro-denominated prices and the fact that they are not behind in
their pre-winter restocking. 
    * September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.23 percent
at $969.25 a tonne at 1542 GMT.
    * The ICE gasoil curve was in a slight contango of
25 cents a tonne for September/October. 
    * The ICE gasoil crack was at $14.99 a barrel,
up a notch from $14.95 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.
        
    DIESEL 
    * Three diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE
gasoil of $33-$34 a tonne fob ARA, softening from Tuesday's
trades at premiums of $38-$39 a tonne.
    * North Sea Group sold one barge to SK Energy and two to
Morgan Stanley.
    * Morgan Stanley has been very active buying diesel barges
in the window over the past week, which some traders suggested
was to cover a long swaps position. 
       
    JET FUEL 
    * BP sold a jet fuel barge to Shell, and Vitol sold a cargo
to Shell, with the balance at a premium to September ICE gasoil
futures of $83 a tonne cif NWE.
    * This was down from Tuesday's bids at premiums of $86-$91 a
tonne cif NWE. Wednesday's jet fuel cargo bids and offers came
at premiums of $83-$90 a tonne.
          
    FUEL OIL 
    * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $691-$700 a tonne fob ARA, up
from $691-$693 a tonne on Tuesday.
    * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $642-$643.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Tuesday's $634-$636 a tonne range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.