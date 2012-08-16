Europe Distillates-Markets steady, supply supports

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European distillates markets were steady on Thursday, supported by strength in Asia limiting the prospect for exports to Europe as supplies were being shipped to the U.S. West Coast due to an unexpected refinery outage there. Jet fuel stocks in particular were under pressure, with supplies held in Europe's ARA hub falling 40 percent to 377,000 tonnes this week, according to independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Egypt tendered for 18 cargoes of gasoil for delivery in Q4 to Mediterranean ports, an indication demand at least in north Africa will be strong for the remainder of the year. Exxon Mobil said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam refinery on Thursday morning and was put out with no risk to public health and the environment, while a trader said it had a negligible effect on the market. "In the early morning people were getting excited about an impact, but I think it was solved quickly," said a distillates trader. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged for a third session. * Again, Vitol sold all the barges, this time to Statoil. * One barge of 50ppm gasoil traded at $22 a tonne over September ICE futures. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.08 percent at $979.50 a tonne at 1639 GMT. * The ICE gasoil curve was in a slight contango, with the September/October spread trading at 25 cents. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.33 a barrel, little changed from the previous afternoon. DIESEL * Seven diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil of $29-$33 a tonne fob ARA, a lower range than Wednesday's $33-$34 a tonne fob ARA. * Morgan Stanley bought all of the barges from North Sea Group, Unipec and Statoil. * Gunvor sold a cargo to Noble at $40 a tonne cif Lavera, for early September dates. JET FUEL * BP sold a jet fuel barge to Shell at CCM minus $4 a tonne. No other bids were seen, while Vitol was also seen offering a barge at CCM minus $2 a tonne. * Vitol offered a cargo at $82 a tonne over September ICE futures, while Total, BP, Morgan Stanley and Shell all bid for cargoes in a higher range of $84-$90 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $706-$707 a tonne fob ARA, up from $691-$700 a tonne fob ARA, up from $691-$693 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $646.50-$647.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from $642-$643.50 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.