Europe Distillates-Weaker for now, seen rebounding

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Refining margins for diesel fell slightly on Friday in quiet summer trade but market participants eyed a recovery in the weeks ahead as supply is likely to contract. "It looks a bit sloppy at the front end of the market," one market participant said. "However the market still expects strength starting in the second week of September." A number of European refineries are due to cut capacity in September and October due to maintenance. Another factor likely to support margins is that European governments are rushing to boost stockpiles of crude oil and fuel. Belgium and the Netherlands have issued tenders to import a total of around 250,000 tonnes of diesel and gasoline for delivery in September and October, their agencies said. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged for a fourth session. * Again, Vitol sold all the barges, this time to Shell, BP and Petroineos. * Gunvor sold a cargo to Litasco at ICE gasoil futures plus $10. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 0.15 percent at $978.75 a tonne at 1629 GMT. * The ICE gasoil curve was flat at the front of the curve, with the September/October spread trading in tandem. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.53 a barrel, up from around $15.33 a barrel the same time the previous day. DIESEL * Some four diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil of $27-$28 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $29-$33 seen on Thursday. * Morgan Stanley and North Sea Group sold. Total and Litasco bought. * No cargoes traded. There were bids at September ICE gasoil futures plus $34/$46 range compared to the $40 a tonne trade seen the previous day. JET FUEL * No barges traded and there were no bids. There were offers at CCM minus $2 and minus $5, in line with trades the previous day. * Two cargoes traded. Vitol sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at ICE September gasoil futures plus $82 a tonne cif NWE. It sold the other to Total at CCM plus $5 a tonne. This was in line with offers the previous session. * Traders pointed to tight supply as supporting prices. "There is the normal seasonal demand, but its very slim on the stocks," one said. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $706-$709 a tonne fob ARA, just a tad above the $706-$707 a tonne seen on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $642.50-$645.75 a tonne fob ARA, below the $646.50-$647.75 a tonne the day before.