Europe Distillates-Steady, Russian tax seen bolstering diffs

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Diesel barge differentials held steady on Thursday, with traders seeing potential for gains in coming weeks due to a looming increase in Russian fuel export tax. Russia's oil export duty for September is expected to jump by 17 percent to $393.8 per tonne from $336.6 in August following a surge in oil prices, according to calculations by the Finance Ministry and Reuters. "This means quite a lot (of Russian diesel bound for Western Europe) has been dragged forward to load prior month end ... and consequently it looks like there may be less exports next month," one market participant said. "There's Russian maintenance too, so both European refining and Russian supply could be short next month. It could be a real sting in the tail." Gasoil stocks independently held in ARA edged lower to 2.393 million tonnes, from 2.403 million tonnes the previous week, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. The gasoil market was being propped up by demand for diesel, Kulsen said, noting that there was still little demand for heating oil. GASOIL * Gasoil barge differentials showed their first change in over a week, with one barge trading at a discount to ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA. The remaining three barges traded at a discount of $4 a tonne, in line with the previous days. * North Sea Group, Vitol and Trafigura sold to Shell and Petroineos. * One cargo traded at ICE Gasoil futures plus $9 a tonne cif NWE. Gunvor sold to Litasco. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.02 percent at $995.00 a tonne at 1528 GMT. * The front of the ICE gasoil curve became slightly less backwardated, with the September/October spread trading at minus 50 cents from around minus $1.25 the previous day. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.66 a barrel, almost unchanged from the previous day. DIESEL * Some six diesel barges traded at premiums of $29-$30 a tonne fob ARA over September ICE gasoil futures, in line with the trades the previous day. * Morgan Stanley was an active buyer once again, taking all the barges from North Sea Group, Unipec, and Shell. * No barges of 50ppm diesel traded. On Monday the last day they traded, prices were at $14-$15 a tonne over September futures. JET FUEL * As with the previous session, BP sold two cargoes to Shell. This time the trades were both at CCM minus $1, compared to the minus $1-minus $2 range on Wednesday. * There were no cargoes traded. There were four bids in the $86-$88 a tonne cif NWE range and a bid at a premium of $86 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were traded at $712-$712.50 a tonne, up from the $709 a tonne fob ARA the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $657-$658.50, above the $652-$653.50 a tonne range on Wednesday.