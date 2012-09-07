Europe Distillates-Diesel and gasoil ease, jet holds firm

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Diesel and gasoil prices came off slightly from unseasonal highs while jet stayed strong in a tight market with no offers surfacing and barge swap differentials rose at their highest since May 2011. However, a price crunch is expected. Europe may face soaring diesel prices this autumn after a string of refinery accidents ahead of routine closures have tightened fuel supplies worldwide. With gasoil refining margins reaching highs of almost $20 a barrel in August, European refiners have increased runs, but they are not able to produce all the diesel that Europe needs. Now the market is tightening further due to lower imports from Asia and the United States following major U.S. refinery outages, including a fire at a Chevron refinery in California and the temporary closure of Lousiana refineries during Hurricane Isaac. Obama administration officials met with a handful of oil market experts on Thursday as the White House considers the merits of another release of emergency oil reserves -- potentially one several times larger than the last. One trader said that the market was tight on the prompt but could ease in the next ten days. "The arbitrage looks open to the United States if they release SPR (strategic stocks). It is why everyone started selling swaps in the U.S.," he added. Fuel oil prices fell but they could rebound SEB noted in an oil market report noted on the back of growing Asian demand. Fuel oil has been the least tight part of the barrel for the moment. The explosion at the Amuay refinery in Venezuela, an important supplier of fuel oil to Asia, is supportive for Asian demand for European fuel oil, SEB added. GASOIL * Eight gasoil barges traded in the window. BP sold all but one, which was Gunvor. The main buyer was STR, while Total and Noble each took one. * Deals were done at ICE September gasoil futures minus $3.00-$3.50 a tonne fob ARA, down compared with Thursday's deals at discounts of $2.50 a tonne. * September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.88 percent at $982 a tonne at 1626 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.12 a barrel, down slightly from $18.24 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. * The contango at the front of the ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R widened to $1.00 for September/October from 25 cents a tonne on Thursday at around the same time. * Gunvor offered two cargoes in the Mediterranean at the mean of the cif Mediterranean quote minus $5.00 and the second at mean cif Med minus $1.25. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges traded in the window, three of which were intermediate quality. * The barges traded at premiums to September and October ICE gasoil futures of $33-34 a tonne fob ARA, easing from Thursday's deals at $36-$37 a tonne. STR, Phillips66, North Sea Group nad Vitol sold to PetroIneos, Total and TPR. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded but the last bid came at a premium of $20 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday. * Two cargoes traded in Northwest Europe. Vitol sold one to Total at ICE October gasoil futures plus $45 a tonne cif. Lukoil sold another to Total at October futures plus $46 a tonne cif. * In the Mediterranean, Total bid at high cif Mediterranean quote minus $1.00 and October gasoil futures plus $32. Mercuria bid at October futures plus $37 a tonne and high cif Med quote flat. Shell also surfaced bidding at high cif Med plus $1.00 and September gasoil exchange for physical (EFP) plus $39. * No offers emerged in the Mediterranean. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded. Bids were at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $95-97 a tonne fob ARA, a tighter range than Thursday at $91-$98, but again, no offers surfaced. * No cargoes traded either. Vitol offered two cargoes at a combination price of CCM plus $3 and a $100 premium to October ICE gasoil futures, with the second cargo offered at CCM plus $3 and CCM flat. * Total bid at CCM minus $2, Morgan Stanley at CCM minus $2 with October futures plus $93 and BP at CCM plus $4 and October futures plus $105. * One bid was slightly higher than Thursday's range of $103-$104 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $710-711, below Thursday deals at $718 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $645.25-648, down from $651.75-$654.50 a tonne fob ARA in the previous session. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)