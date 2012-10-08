Europe Distillates-Gasoil firmer, eyes tight supply

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gasoil barge differentials firmed slightly on Monday after demand for the 0.1 percent specification picked up from North Africa, the Benelux and Switzerland. At the same time, the middle distillates market remains tight due to refinery maintenance. "Later on in October it should relax slightly," a jet trader said. Around 2 million barrels per day of capacity is currently offline in the Atlantic basin according to SEB analysts. They also noted that U.S. distillate inventories are weak, which is reducing potential arbitrage flows to Europe. Exxon Mobil has been assessing the damage to the diesel hydrotreater affected by fire last Wednesday at its 560,500 barrel-per-day facility in Baytown, Texas. Output remains reduced at the largest operating refinery in the United States. ICE gasoil backwardation remains wide at some $11 a tonne at the front of the curve, reflecting the tightness in the prompt market and the upcoming switch to winter specification diesel. "However, with maintenance season in Russia ending in November and December and European turnarounds easing over the same period, we expect the current tightness in the (diesel) market to subside," analysts at JBC Energy said. GASOIL * Nine 0.1 percent gasoil barges changed hands, with Vitol buying eight and Mercuria the other. Shell, Gunvor, Transcor and North Sea Group sold the barges. * Three barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil futures while others traded at discounts of 50 cents to $2 a tonne fob ARA. This was a slightly firmer range than Friday's $1-$2 a tonne discounts. * One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at a premium to October ICE gasoil of $35 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's $34-$37 a tonne bid-offer range. North Sea Group sold the barge to Mabanaft. * At 1540 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 0.28 percent at $992.25 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.89 a barrel, up slightly from $19.62 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was a little narrower at around $11 a tonne, in from $11.50 a tonne on Friday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38-$39 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Friday's $42-$44 a tonne premiums. * North Sea Group sold all the barges, with Vitol, Mocoh and BP buying. * At 1544 GMT, October ICE diesel futures were up 0.07 percent at $1,030.25 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded, at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $96 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Friday's bids and offers at $94-$99 a tonne. * No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $82-$89 a tonne cif NWE. This was down from Friday's bids at premiums of $89-$97 a tonne. * Analysts said in a note that while jet fuel demand is seasonally declining, cracks remain supported by low inventories and refineries focusing on the even tighter diesel market. * "Some middle distillate arbitrage flows into Europe during October should, to some extent, help stabilise the market," they said. Flows from the Far East should pick up as Asian demand is expected to be lacklustre in the fourth quarter. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $653 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's trades at $659-$660 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $607.50-$611 a tonne fob ARA, down from $615-$618 a tonne on Friday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)