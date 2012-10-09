Europe Distillates-Buoyed by low stocks, tight supplies

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Distillates prices were largely rangebound on Tuesday supported by still tight supplies due to seasonal refinery maintenance in Europe and low stocks. European middle distillates stocks fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in September as refiners struggled to meet diesel demand, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Tuesday. Seasonal maintenance at several major refineries in September has worsened an already tight supply situation following the closure of the Petroplus refinery Coryton in the UK and unexpected refinery outages in the Americas this summer. Morocco's state refining company Samir is expected to close a jet fuel buy tender on Wednesday for two 30,000-34,000 tonne cargoes loading Nov. 3-5 and 16-20. The prompt jet fuel market was still looking tight, traders said, due to low stocks and seasonal refinery maintenance in Europe. German heating fuel demand for re-stocking ahead of winter remained limp with gasoil futures trading close to or over $1,000 a tonne and the approaching expiry of the front month contract. "Today not much action on our side. Again over $1,000 makes it harder, also always difficult close to expiry," said one supplier for the Swiss market. Backwardation was also holding at its highest level since November last year, keeping buyers that can wait on the sidelines. The steep spread comes on the back of a supply crunch due to maintenance coupled with the recent closures of many units in Europe. Fuel oil prices continued to come off with growing length in the market. "People finally realised that the market is long," said one fuel oil trader. Fuel oil inventories built 1.4 percent over the month to 91.65 million barrels, according to Euroilstock. GASOIL * Seven 0.1 percent gasoil barges changed hands, with Vitol buying six and Mercuria the other. Shell, Gunvor, Transcor and Belgomine sold the barges. * Three barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil futures while others traded at discounts of $2 a tonne fob ARA, in the same range as Monday's trades at 50 cents to $2 a tonne. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded but there was a bid at October gasoil futures plus $33 and an offer at plus $34 a tonne. The level was just under Monday's deal at a premium to October ICE gasoil of $35 a tonne. * At 1516 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 0.70 percent at $1,000.50 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.48 a barrel, down slightly from $19.89 a barrel around the same time on Monday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened to $11.75 a tonne, from around $11 a tonne at around the same time. * No gasoil cargoes traded but BP bid for a cargo in the Mediterranean at CCM plus $1.00. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * No diesel barges traded but a bid surfaced at a premium of $37 to ICE October gasoil futures and an offer was made at a $41.50 premium. Monday's deals were at premiums of $38-$39 a tonne fob ARA. * Four diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe at November ICE gasoil futures plus $51, $55, $57, $58 and $59 a tonne cif NWE. Vitol bought three cargoes from Lukoil and two from SK Energy, while Total bought one from Shell. * In the Mediterranean, Total bought a cargo from Repsol at a combination price of the high cif Med quote minus $1.00 and November gasoil futures plus $39 a tonne cif Lavera. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One jet fuel barge traded at a premium of $93 a tonne fob ARA to November ICE gasoil futures, down from Monday's deals at premiums of $96 a tonne. KLM sold to Morgan Stanley. * No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $78-89 a tonne cif NWE, a wider range than Monday at $82-$89 a tonne. FUEL OIL * No barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded on Tuesday but bids and offers were in the range of $652-$655 a tonne fob ARA, similar to Monday's deals at $653 a tonne. * Some barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $613.25-$616 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from deals done in the previous session at $607.50-$611 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)