Europe Distillates-Gasoil weaker, supplies pick up

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gasoil barge differentials weakened in northwest Europe on Wednesday as supplies from India and the Middle East picked up, but diesel remained tight due to fewer than usual cargoes from the United States. Traders said that gasoil imports were helping to alleviate some of the tightness that has troubled the market through the maintenance season, but there is little U.S. diesel on the way. "I haven't seen anything coming across the Atlantic," a diesel trader said. "(India's) Reliance is sending a lot of middle distillates to Europe but it is mostly gasoil." A U.S.-based broker said he had seen some interest in sending cargoes to Europe at the end of September for the first half of October but the arbitrage had been only slightly open. "The East-West arbitrage is pretty well open but from the U.S. Gulf Coast it is not economical on 0.1 percent gasoil," he said. U.S. diesel prices also remain high relative to Europe's as Exxon Mobil's Baytown refinery and Motiva's Port Arthur refinery expansion remain offline. However, Motiva may restart the damaged 325,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at the 600,000 bpd refinery in December, ahead of the previously mooted January restart date. GASOIL * Four 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded, with North Sea Group selling one to Vitol at a premium to November ICE gasoil futures of $14 a tonne fob ARA, and Litasco selling the other three at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $6 a tonne. * Litasco sold the barges to Vitol, Omneo and BP. These barges were sold for less than Tuesday's discounts of $2 a tonne fob ARA. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded but a bid came at a premium to November ICE gasoil futures of $45 a tonne and an offer came at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $33 a tonne. * "Nothing is happening pre-expiry," a broker said. * At 1545 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 2.25 percent at $1,024.50 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $20.23 a barrel, up from $19.48 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened further to $17 a tonne, from $11.75 a tonne on Tuesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven barges of intermediate diesel traded. North Sea Group sold one to BP at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $37 a tonne fob ARA. * Koch sold all the others, to Vitol, Total and Morgan Stanley at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $52-$53 a tonne fob ARA. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded as there were no offers. Bids came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $82-$91 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's trade at a $93 a tonne premium. * No cargoes traded either, but bids and offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $74-$83 a tonne cif NWE, slipping from $78-89 a tonne on Tuesday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $660-$665 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's bid-offer range of $652-$655 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $626-$628.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from $613.25-$616 a tonne on Tuesday. * Analysts at JBC Energy said the overall pressure on fuel oil cracks at the moment reflects the good availability of Saudi, Iraqi and Urals crude and the related high run rates of refiners. * "If the weakening fuel oil cracks are already reflecting expectations of higher post-maintenance availabilities, a downwards correction of light and middle distillate cracks would be in the offing," they warned. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)