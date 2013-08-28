Europe Distillates-ICE gasoil futures at 6-month highs

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - ICE gasoil futures hit a fresh six-month high on Wednesday, dampening demand, as talk of Western intervention in Syria gathered momentum. In the jet fuel market, premiums edged up to the $72-$73 a tonne level, but this is still well off the $95 a tonne reached in March 2011 ahead of NATO air strikes in Libya. "People were expecting the paper (market) to move first but we've not seen it do much at all," a broker said. "There has been some physical jet move into Florida, but nothing out of the ordinary there." Jet fuel has had a good run up in the United States, attracting imports to both the Gulf Coast and West Coast, one U.S.-based broker said, but prices have now started to cool as the news on inbound cargoes has filtered into the market. Most traders think military purchases will be made in the Mediterranean jet fuel market if they are made at all, and demand there was characterised as steady. "It's still pretty much business as usual for this time of year," a broker said. Asia is expected to ship no less than 850,000 tonnes of diesel to Europe in September in what could be the highest monthly volumes in at least two years. The collapse of the Indian rupee is encouraging refiners there to export more in exchange for hard dollars. Traders said some 270,000-300,000 tonnes is expected to head to northwest Europe from India alone in September. Others suggested that as much as one million tonnes of diesel might load in India for export to Europe in September, although some of this could arrive in October. GASOIL * Three barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded at discounts to September ICE gasoil futures of $1.75-$2 a tonne fob ARA, firming from a $3 discount on Tuesday. * Vitol sold two barges to Phillips 66 and Shell sold one to AST. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. A bid came at a premium to September ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's bid at a $17 premium. * ICE September gasoil futures were up $9.50 to $971.25 a tonne at 1536 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack was down at $14.99 a barrel from $15.15 a barrel on Tuesday. * The contango for September/October narrowed slightly to $1 a tonne from $1.25 a tonne on Tuesday. DIESEL * Seven diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil futures of $23 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of Tuesday's $21.50-$23 a tonne range. * JP Morgan and Vitol were on the sell side, whilst Shell and Morgan Stanley were buyers. JET FUEL * Three jet fuel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil futures of $72-$73 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Tuesday's bids and offers at $69-$70 a tonne premiums. * Vitol sold a barge to Shell and BP sold to Total Petrochemicals and Refining and Shell. * Two jet fuel cargoes traded, with Vitol selling both to BP. FUEL OIL * Barges of low sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $625 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $600-$601 a tonne. * Barges of high sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $604-$608.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's $593-$594 a tonne.