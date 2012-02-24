Europe Power-German prompt higher on lower wind

* Renewable output seen low next week * Power curve prices steady after gains with fuels * Coming solar subsidy cuts in focus FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Nearby power prices gained in Germany on Friday on expectations for lower wind and solar production which will curtail exports. "Maybe some more thermal capacity will be attracted back if the prices keep rising," one trader said. Point Carbon data showed a fall from Saturday onwards from over 10 GWh/h average daily German wind production to under 5 GWh/h, where it could stay the following 9 days, and solar output projected at below 2,000 MWh/h up to March 1. Its data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany higher for Monday/Tuesday, lower for France, and broadly stable for the Netherlands for those two working days compared with Friday's in the relevant markets. Germany's Monday delivery baseload contract was 9 euros up from Friday levels at 50.25 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent contract remained stable at 56.00 euros as temperatures rose and demand eased more. German curve prices held higher levels reached on Thursday, supported by firm oil and coal while carbon dipped in a market nervous ahead of next week's EU Parliament vote on a potential set-aside of allowances. The German baseload contract for Year Ahead delivery, Cal '13, was unchanged at 53.50, its highest level since Dec. 29, 2011. The same French contract eased by 15 cents to 53.80 euros. Brent crude rose above $124, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand growth. Germany's planned cuts to solar subsidies, in a sector supplying 3 percetn of power, continued as a talking point. Cuts of up to 30 percent may be sealed at a March 9 meeting in the world's number 2 market for panels after installations boomed and operators collected incentives burdensome for customers. In utility news, RWE's incoming CEO said the company's asset disposal programme would be capped at 11 billion euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckhert, editing by William Hardy)