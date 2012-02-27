Europe Power-Curve up on CO2 set-aside prospect

* German Cal '13 at 3-month high, France at 4 1/2 month high * Carbon uncertainty triggers hedge buys * Prompt prices ease on mild weather, more wind BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Europe's power curve prices rose on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee decision due on Tuesday regarding cutting the supply of carbon permits in 2013-2020. "People are hedging the possibility of tighter CO2 allowances supply," one trader said. Traders also cited firm gas and oil prices, which have a close relationship with power. The set-aside option for CO2 supply curbs on Friday appeared to have the support of all seven political groupings in the EU parliamentary industry committee, but ballots can still fail and the size and timing of withdrawals is unclear. The German baseload contract for year ahead power delivery, Cal '13, rose 35 cents to 54.15, its highest level since Nov. 23, 2011. The same French contract was 35 cents higher at 54.30 euros, where it last traded in mid-October. Crude oil fell on Monday after five days of gains which had pushed it to 10-months highs. Brent has risen 16 percent this year and petrol and heating oil prices in the region are at records buoyed by currency effects. By contrast, nearby electricity delivery prices fell on milder temperatures and more wind power. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed likely German wind production at under 5 GW/h until March 11, after it had exceeded 15 GW/h last week. The data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany slightly higher for Tuesday but falling thereafter, and with the week ahead average volume seen 5.9 percent below Monday's expected consumption. Temperatures will probably go up to between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius by Wednesday from 3 to 11 degrees measured on Sunday, the DWD meteorological office said. Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was down 5.25 euros from Monday levels at 46.25 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract lost 3.25 euros to 53 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)