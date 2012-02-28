Europe Power-German prompt up on less green power

* German spot rises on lower supply, French down on weather * Uncertainty over carbon decision lingers * Curve off Monday's high, Germany and France remain at par BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nearby electricity delivery prices were higher in Germany on Tuesday on lower wind and solar supply and down in France on milder temperatures. Weather data showed a likely fall in German wind power supply of 10,000 MW of capacity use on Tuesday to around 2,500 MW in the course of Wednesday, where it could linger until Sunday. Solar power capacity use should remain in the 5,000-10,000 MW range until the weekend, traders said. Temperatures will probably be around 7 and 13 Celsius through to Thursday, which will take out a huge slice of French demand. Germany's Wednesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was up 4.00 euros from Tuesday levels at 49.70 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract lost 2.75 euros to 51.75 euros. Power curve prices fell after soaring on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee decision regarding cutting the supply of carbon permits in 2013-2020, which still created uncertainty. EU politicians were expected to back action on Tuesday to prop up the collapsed carbon market in this way but it is not yet a given. But falls of oil and coal prices outweighed any bullish carbon factor, while CO2 prices themselves followed the lower lead of other fuels, traders said. Brent crude slipped below $124, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. Broader financial markets consolidated after sliding on fears that the rise in oil to near 10-month highs last week would further strain the economies of Europe. In macro news, German consumer morale rose as expected heading into March, anticipating the development of real consumption. Germany's baseload contract for year ahead power delivery, Cal '13, shed 50 cents to 53.90 euros. The same French contract was also 50 cents lower at an identical 53.90 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Jason Neely)