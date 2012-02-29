Europe Power-Prices fall on mild weather, lower fuels

* Spot falls on warmer temperatures, low demand * French strike has no impact on nuclear output PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - European electricity prices fell across the board on Wednesday, pulled lower by mild weather, ample renewable power supplies and lower fuel prices, traders said. French baseload electricity prices for Thursday delivery fell by 3.50 euros to 50.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market. Its German equivalent fell by 2.00 euros to 48.00 euros. "Prices are lower because it is warm everywhere in Europe and temperatures will continue to rise tomorrow," one trader said. "The risk of freezing cold weather is now behind us," he added. Temperatures will continue to climb this week, before falling back next week to around two degrees Celsius below seasonal averages but traders said the cold snap would be limited in time and intensity. The 2,000 megawatt power cable linking the French and British electricity markets will shut down from May 21-29 for valve replacement work, operator National Grid said on Wednesday. France's main unions gathered forces on Wednesday for a day of protest action against austerity measures being imposed across the European Union, but the disruption from rallies and work-stoppages was expected to be limited. French electricity and gas workers were not expected to disrupt supplies or cut production capacity in nuclear power plants, a CGT spokesman said on Wednesday. Germany's baseload contract for year ahead power delivery, Cal '13, shed 50 cents to 52.95 euros. The same French contract was also 50 cents lower at an identical 53.00 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Editing by James Jukwey)