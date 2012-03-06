Europe Power-Spot down on arrival of milder weather

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - The return of milder weather and ample output capacity weighed on spot European electricity prices on Tuesday, while a dip in oil prices pushed forward prices down, traders said. French baseload prices for Wednesday delivery fell by 2.50 euros to 54.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its German counterpart dropped by 3.60 euros to 44.75 euros/MWh. Power use was expected to drop by 2,700 MW on Wednesday as temperatures were expected to climb back to seasonal averages, according to data on the French power grid's website. Next week consumption is expected to continue falling to 69,800 MW on Monday and 70,000 MW on Tuesday. In the meantime, nuclear power capacity is seen rising 1,000 MW by Monday when production capacity will reach 54,700 MW. Along the curve, prices fell in line with lower oil, on the back of data showing the euro zone economy shrank in the fourth quarter and news that major powers accepted Iran's offer to meet and discuss its nuclear programme. The French 2013 delivery contract eased by 70 cents to 52.60 euros/MWh while the German contract fell by 90 cents to 52.20 euros. The trading arm of German utility RWE warned investors to expect 2012 losses on gas trading to significantly exceed last year's 800 million euro hit, due to the rising cost of long-term gas supplies from Russia and Norway. RWE AG is in negotiations with producers in four supplier countries to seek concessions on expensive long-term gas contracts which are oil-indexed and have eaten heavily into its profits, CEO Juergen Grossmann said at the annual results conference for 2011. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)