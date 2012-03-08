Europe Power-Lower wind power pushes prices higher

* Wind power in Germany to rise by 5,000 MW on Friday * Power curve up with oil, gas PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Lower wind output in Germany and higher fuel prices pushed European electricity prices higher across the board on Thursday, traders said. French baseload power for Thursday delivery rose by 3.00 euros to 54.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its German counterpart firmed by 2.45 euros to 47.00 euros. Wind power in Germany should rise to 9,000 megawatts (MW) on Friday for peak hours, up from 4,000 MW on Thursday, one trader said. Switzerland's water reservoir levels fell by 1.8 percentage points in the week to March 5, maintaining their lowest level for the same week of each year since 1997 when state energy office BFE started collecting the data. This year's spring and early summer are likely to be warm over northern and central Europe but June and July could be closer to normal with unsettled weather patterns, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a forecast on Thursday. Along the power forwards curve, prices tracked higher oil, and gas prices. Brent crude extended gains to nearly 2 percent on Thursday on news the Greek bond swap deal was going well, further brightening expectations that Greece would win enough creditor support to avoid a messy debt default. EUAs on the other hand were largely unchanged on Thursday as unenthusiastic demand for 3.5 million permits offered through a UK auction cancelled out the bullish influence of stronger oil, gas and power prices, traders said. The French contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 gained 60 cents to 53.30 euros/MWh while the German contract rose by 40 cents to 52.90 euros. In other news, French utility EDF will carry out upgrades to improve the safety of its nuclear facilities in the next 10 years, earlier than planned, the company's head of nuclear production said on Thursday. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)