Europe Power-Spot supply outweighs demand, prices off

* Nearby prices lower on milder weather, high output * Power curve ticks slightly higher on oil price rebound * German business sentiment exceeds expectations BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Rising temperatures and more than adequate thermal and solar power supply weighed on European prompt power prices on Tuesday, which overrode the potentially bullish effect of declining wind power levels, traders said. French baseload power for the day ahead shed 60 cents to 47.90 euros a megawatt hour while its German counterpart lost 60 cents to 47.00 euros. Temperatures will likely rise to between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius by Friday compared with 7 to 17 degrees recorded on Tuesday, German met office DWD said. This is above seasonal averages and will curb consumption. German wind power levels were seen falling from 5,000 MW of capacity utilisation on Tuesday to half that on Wednesday and to near zero on Thursday while solar output peaks around midday were seen at above 10,000 MW over the next few days. Both German and French consumption levels were forecast to be fall throughout the week and next week by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company. The day-on-day fall in Germany for Wednesday was 0.2 percent and that in France 0.1 percent. European power forwards edged slightly higher after sharp falls on Monday. Oil was little change after erasing gains earlier in the session while coal and gas prices were steady to lower and carbon was down. Dec '12 carbon, the most liquid CO2 emissions rights contract, was 2 percent down at 7.68 euros a tonne at 1323 GMT. The weakness in the CO2 market followed news last Friday that coal-reliant Poland would scupper an EU set-aside plan for the certificates, leaving in limbo prospects that EU lawmakers will quickly agree to boost the market. German Cal '12 baseload power, the benchmark contract for power delivery next year, nudged 5 cents higher to 52.10 euros , near Monday's 3 1/2 week low. The contract's French equivalent, Cal '13 base, was 10 cents higher at 53.80 euros. Data from Germany's ZEW institute bolstered hopes that Europe's largest economy is back on a stable footing. Its survey for March showed business sentiment at far better levels than expected. There are even signs that the rest of the euro zone is starting to catch up, it said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)