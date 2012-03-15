Europe Power-Spot sharply down on renewables supply

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell sharply on Thursday on the anticipation of higher wind and solar power production coupled with lower demand forecasts ahead of the weekend. German day-ahead baseload power fell 2.50 euros to 43.10 euros a megawatt hour and French day ahead power traded 2.40 euros down to 44.10 euros in the OTC market. Weather forecasts by Germany's DWD showed warmer weather spreading across the country. Sunday temperatures were forecast at a high 10 to 20 degrees Celsius for the time of year, compared with 7 to 12 degrees recorded in the northeast on Thursday and 12 to 18 degrees in other parts of the country. Data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed likely German Friday consumption 2.7 percent down day-on-day at 67,885 MW and French Friday consumption down 2.2 percent at 57,912 MW. It also showed likely German daytime solar peaks at 16,000 MW and wind at up to 10,000 MW over the next two days. Prices along the power forwards curve eased slightly after a gas-inspired upwards run on Wednesday. The Cal '13 baseload contract in Germany shed 10 cents to 52.80 euros while in France, the same position remained unchanged at 53.45 euros. Fuel and carbon markets turned lower, with oil dipping below $125 on improved supply prospects. EU politicians once again voted in favour of intervention to shore up the carbon market, adding to pressure on the European Commission to remove allowances ahead of the next phase of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by James Jukwey)