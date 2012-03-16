FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-Spot for early next week rises
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 16, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

Europe Power-Spot for early next week rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wind power lull, colder weather from Monday boost prices
    * Weekend prices hit two-month lows in sunny spell
    * Power curve prices down, oil rebounds after retreating

    BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - European prompt power
prices rose on Friday on likely lower wind production and cooler
temperatures after a weekend which is predicted to bring the
highest temperatures so far this year.	
    "There will be plenty of sunshine to fuel photovoltaics over
the next two days," said one trader.	
    German baseload power for Monday March 19, the next working
day, was up 3 euros a megawatt hour at 46.10 euros compared with
levels paid for Friday. French Monday power 
traded 5.40 euros up to 49.50 euros in the OTC market over
Friday levels. 	
    Weekend baseload prices in both markets were around 36-37
euros, their lowest levels since late January.	
    Weather forecasts by Germany's DWD showed between 16 and 24
degrees Celsius for Sunday. But a cold front will reverse the
sunny trend from Sunday onwards, with Monday temperatures back
at between 8 and 12 degrees.	
    German daytime solar capacity usage peaks were forecast at
10,000-15,000 MW for the weekend, with spikes above 20,000 MW
possible during midday periods. This compares with the installed
total 25,000 MW.	
    But wind capacity usage was seen at less than 5,000 MW in
the period through to Thursday, March 22, out of a potential
29,000 MW.	
    Prices along the power forwards curve eased with weaker oil,
coal and steady to lower carbon.	
    The Cal '13 baseload contract in Germany shed 50 cents
day-on-day to 52.35 euros while in France, the same
position lost 20 cents to 53.25 euros. 	
    Oil rebounded above $123 on potential restrictions to
Iranian exports following a steep drop in prices on Thursday
after Reuters reported the U.S. and UK were likely to release
oil from emergency reserves.  	
    EU carbon rights remain locked in the 7.65-8.25 euros range
seen since Monday amid a general lack of appetite in the market
to take new positions. Dec '12 delivery, the most liquid
contract, was at 7.83 euros, off 2.3 percent at 1409
GMT. 	
    Elsewhere, government and industry sources in Germany told
Reuters that installations of solar panels will increase
strongly in the first six months of the year, despite efforts by
the ruling coalition to get the market under control.	
    New photovoltaic (PV) installations are expected to reach at
least 4 gigawatts(GW) in the period. Capacity last year grew by
7.5 GW to a total near 25 GW. 	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)

