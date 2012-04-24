Europe Power-Prices fall on more wind, weaker fuels

* Spot prices down on rising temps, less demand * Curve plummets, German Cal '13 at new 3-month low FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices fell steeply on Tuesday on return of wind power supply and warmer weather while those on the forwards curve were pressured by weaker fuels markets. Germany's baseload contract for Wednesday delivery fell by 9.10 euros a megawatt hour to 44.25 euros while the same French contract dropped by 8.75 euros to 45.40 euros. "It is because there is a public holiday tomorrow in Italy, quite a lot of wind in Germany tomorrow and the day after, and an increase in temperatures in France and Germany," a French trader said. "Prices are not expected to rebound next week because the weather is going to be even milder," he added. The Italian holiday eased demand pressure on the French and Swiss power markets which correlate strongly with Germany's. A third of German nuclear capacity remains offline. A spokeswoman for E.ON confirmed the Grafenrheinfeld reactor is offline for maintenance after entries on the company's transparency website suggested the plant was producing. In France, the Golfech 2 reactor was likely to rejoin the grid on Thursday, grid operator RTE said. Temperatures of 22 to 25 Celsius were seen by Friday from 8 to 15 recorded on Tuesday, according to German met office DWD. Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in France was down 10 cents at 51.40 euros and the same in Germany was at 50.70 euros, off 20 cents. BY1DE-1Y This was the lowest level since Jan. 18, Reuters OTC market data showed. Traders cited a weaker fuels complex covering gas, coal and carbon while oil last rebounded slightly after heavy losses triggered by concern about the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Marion Douet, writing by Vera Eckert and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)