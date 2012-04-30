FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-Low wind boosts post-holiday price
April 30, 2012

Europe Power-Low wind boosts post-holiday price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spot lifted by expectation of firmer demand, lower supply
    * Forwards curve steady with crude oil

    FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Prospects for tighter wind
power later in the week boosted European prompt power prices on
Monday, a bridge day between the weekend and the May 1 holiday
characterised by weak demand.	
    Industrial consumption on May 2 is expected to be back in
full swing which, combined with tighter renewables and thermal
plant availability, lifted prices for that delivery day.	
    France's baseload contract for Wednesday delivery gained 8
euros to 47 euros a megawatt hour while the same German
contract gained 6.35 euros to 47.25. 	
    Weather data suggested that German wind power would halve by
Wednesday to 2,500 MW and stay at that level for the rest of the
working week, compared with total capacity of 29,000 MW. Solar
power supply was also anticipated to be weaker.	
    E.ON has taken the 757 MW hard coal fired plant
at Wilhelmshaven offline and plans to reopen it on May 2, its
transparency website showed. Overall data for plant use this
week, issued by energy bourse EEX, has suggested a slight
reduction. 	
    Temperatures on Wednesday will be around 16 to 26 degrees
Celsius compared with 17 to 27 degrees on Monday, in a cooler
trend after the exceptionally warm weekend, bringing the weather
 into line with seasonal averages.	
    Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in
France was untraded and the same position in Germany steady at
50.60 euros. BY1DE-1Y It is still at three-month lows. 	
    Traders pointed to steady oil markets and drifting
coal prices. Prompt physical European coal has dropped to the
lowest level since the autumn of 2010, having drifted lower
gradually since Q4 due to weak fundamentals which show no
imminent sign of turning. 	
    SocGen said in a market note late on Friday that"...gas
continues to enjoy higher than fundamentally warranted levels."	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)

