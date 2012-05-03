Europe Power-Curve rebounds on buying

* Forwards turn corner on buying at lows * Prompt prices off on bigger supply, falling demand FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Power forwards in the key European wholesale electricity markets rebounded on Thursday as buying support emerged around the 50 euros a megawatt level although fuels and economic news was bearish, traders said. Coal's recent slide to two-year lows and weakening economic prospects brought curve prices to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday. Germany's Year Ahead baseload contract edged 10 cents higher to 50.15 euros, having tested but failed to sustain a start slightly below 50 euros, where it last traded in late Dec. 2010 in the over-the-counter market. BY1DE-1Y The French 2013 contract was 5 cents higher at 50.80 euros, just above its 2012 low on Jan. 26, according to Reuters data. Poor economic and manufacturing data either side of the Atlantic weighed again on oil prices after a day of steep losses . Carbon was also lower while coal recovered slightly and UK spot gas prices rose on some supply tightness. European spot power prices were sharply lower on forecasts for more solar and wind power supply and weakening demand. Point Carbon, a ThomsonReuters company, showed average demand on the working days of next week at just 123,133 MW in the two countries plus Austria and Switzerland, compared with 131,747 MW on Thursday and 129,576 MW on Friday. France's baseload contract for Friday delivery lost 5.25 euros to 45.25 euros while the same German contract shed 5.60 euros to 44.90 euros. Temperatures on Sunday will be between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius after between 15 and 24 degrees was recorded on Thursday, German met office DWD said. Data from the EEX bourse showed it traded 48.7 terawatt hours of German and Austrian power futures in April, down 45 percent year-on-year from 88.4 TWh in April 2011. Spot power trading on Epex Spot, which included France and Swiss contracts, was up 14 percent year-on-year at 27.4 million MWh. Germany's accelerated nuclear exit and its increased reliance on renewables is likely to cause a power gap equivalent to the output of up to 15 plants by 2020, participants at a meeting at the Chancellery agreed. E.ON said its first quarter results were boosted by improvements made to loss-making gas contracts while Swedish sector peer Vattenfall which has a big presence in Germany saw profits fall and predicted a few years of weak demand. Austria's Verbund said good water supplies for hydro power lifted its quarterly operating profit by over a fifth. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)