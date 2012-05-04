Europe Power-German curve hits 16-month lows

* Forwards sold down to levels last seen Dec. 2010 * Weak Oil, economic sentiment clear way down * Prompt prices off on bigger supply, falling demand FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Power forwards in leading European wholesale electricity markets on Friday dropped with oil and weakening economic sentiment. On the EEX exchange, the German Year Ahead baseload contract taded at 49.85 euros a megawatt hour, its lowest since Dec. 17, 2010. Germany's Year Ahead baseload contract also traded 30 cents lower at 49.85 euros a megawatt hour in early OTC trading, having withstood a sustained fall below 50 euros on Thursday due to buying support at the time. BY1DE-1Y French Cal '13 base did not trade but was indicated steady at 50.85 euros BY1FR-1Y, near its three-month low hit Wednesday. "The sell-off comes less from utilities than from banks but looks as if it will be sustained," one trader said. Brent crude was steady above $116, having dropped sharply on U.S. economic data at the previous close and being set for the steepest weekly fall of 3 percent this week since the week ended Dec. 18, 2011. EU carbon allowances were 1.5 percent down on the key contracts <0#CFI:> on euro zone weakening and the debt crisis that is undermining sentiment across the fuels, also borne out by coal's recent slide to two-year lows. By contrast, spot prices rose on less solar and wind supply and cool temperatures which boost demand, but increasing hydro supplies will likely counterbalance the tightness, traders said. Wind power supply forecasts for the period between Monday and Thursday are at below 5,000 MW of capacity use, compared with the installed total of 29,000 MW potentially to be tapped. Monday delivery baseload power in Germany was at 48 euros, up 3.10 euros, and in France gained 2 euros to 47.25 euros, compared with prices paid for Friday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)