UPDATE 1-Europe Power-German curve hits 16-month lows
May 4, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Europe Power-German curve hits 16-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forwards sold down to levels last seen December 2010
    * Track weak oil, poor economic sentiment
    * Monday prices up on lower wind and solar, week-ahead down

    FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Power forwards in leading
European wholesale electricity markets dropped on Friday along
with falling oil prices and weakening economic sentiment.	
    On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract
 traded at 49.80 euros ($65.31) a megawatt hour, its
lowest since Dec. 17, 2010.	
    In early over-the-counter trading, the year-ahead baseload
contract traded 40 cents lower at 49.75 euros a megawatt hour.
BY1DE-1Y	
    French Cal '13 base traded at 50.35 euros, 50 cents down 
BY1FR-1Y, at its lowest level since Jan. 25.	
    "The sell-off comes less from utilities than from banks but
looks as if it will be sustained," one trader said.	
    Oil plunged more than 3 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude
below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, as
disappointing U.S. job numbers added to concerns about the
global economy, and technical triggers intensified selling. 	
    EU carbon allowances dropped 4.5 percent on the key
contracts <0#CFI:> in the afternoon after losses of 1.5 percent
in the morning due to worries about the effects of the euro zone
economy and debt crisis, borne out by coal's recent slide to
two-year lows. 	
    By contrast, spot power prices for early next week rose on
expectations for reduced supply of solar and wind power and for
cool temperatures, which boost demand. Increasing hydro supplies
are likely counterbalance the tightness, traders said. 	
    Wind power supply forecasts for the period between Monday
and Thursday call for usage below 5,000 MW of capacity, compared
with the installed total of 29,000 MW that could be tapped. 	
    Monday delivery baseload power in Germany was up 2.10 euros
at 47 euros and in France was up 75 cents to 46 euros, compared
with prices paid for Friday.	
    But week-ahead levels were down because France will have a
holiday on May 8 and capacity availability should rise.	
    Available capacity at power stations in Germany and Austria
overall should rise over the next week by 2.8 percent, data
reported by operators to the EEX showed. 	
    Germany's energy regulator told reporters his agency is
preparing for another tight winter in terms of load supply on
the high voltage transmission grids, similar to the stresses
seen last winter after Germany switched off nuclear plants.	
    He asked grid operators to secure 1,000 MW of cold reserve
again for tricky supply situations in 2012/2013. 	
($1 = 0.7625 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane
Baird)

