UPDATE 1-Europe Power-German curve hits near 17-month lows

* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010 * Tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment * Spot mixed, Germany down, France trends lower * EDF says will press ahead with works at Fessenheim FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale electricity markets dropped again on Monday along with falling fuels prices and as fears mounted that election results in Europe could hinder efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis. On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded at 49.60 euros a megawatt hour, down 25 cents from Friday's close, its lowest since Dec. 16, 2010. The same level was reached in over-the-counter trading. BY1DE-1Y This was slightly up from an intraday low of 49.40 euros. French Cal '13 base fell by 25 cents to 50.10 euros BY1FR-1Y, its lowest level since late January. "Both financial and energy markets are down and the spot also looks bearish," one trader said. "But there is little volume and I don't think there will be a free fall." Oil was down again, hitting four-month lows below $113, after plunging 6.1 percent in the course of last week. Election outcomes in France and Greece showed public discontent with austerity measures and weak U.S. jobs data contributed to worries about global energy demand. Carbon allowances also weakened further to a 1-month low after a 7 percent drop last week <0#CFI:> and coal remains near two-year lows. Spot power prices eased in Germany despite tight wind power supply, partly as French markets prepared for a slowdown during the May 8 local holiday and as thermal capacity availability improved. Day-ahead baseload in Germany lost 5.50 euros to 41.50 euros BD1DE-D compared with prices paid on Friday for Monday. But in France the next working day, Wednesday, was 1 euro lower at 45 euros on forecasts showing rising temperatures until the end of the week and more rain. The holiday Tuesday traded at typical weekend price of 34 euros/MWh. In other news, EDF said it aimed to press on with plans to reinforce the foundation of a nuclear reactor at Fessenheim, despite a pledge by France's new leader to shut the country's oldest plant in 2017, a company spokesman said on Monday. President Francois Hollande has vowed to shut the 1,800-megawatt (MW) plant in eastern France, which is unpopular due to its age and location in an earthquake zone. France's nuclear energy watchdog ASN said last July that EDF's Fessenheim 900-MW reactor 1 could run for a further 10 years but only if the company carries out unprecedented works to reinforce the foundation of the reactor before June 2013. The ASN carries out checks on all reactors every 10 years to decide whether they can run for another decade. The election of Hollande raises questions as to whether EDF, which runs 58 reactors in France, will maintain those works, estimated at 20 million euros ($26.2 million). German industrial orders shot up by 2.2 percent in March with foreign demand coming almost exclusively from non-euro zone countries, highlighting Germany's resilience to the debt crisis but also its increased reliance on overseas. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Mark Potter)