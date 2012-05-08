FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Power-German curve eases further from new lows
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 8, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-German curve eases further from new lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010
    * Continues to tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment
    * Spot up in view of returning demand

    FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German electricity forwards on
Tuesday edged down further from new lows hit on Monday on
bearish fundamentals, with coal and carbon markets down and
despite oil finding some support.	
    Traders said further falls were in sight but some tecchnial
buying was also noticeable.	
    "It's a mixed picture and I wouldn't dare a forecast where
it goes from here," said one.	
    On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract
 traded at 49.30 euros ($64)a megawatt hour, down 30
cents from Monday's close, and the lowest since Dec 16, 2010.	
    The Cal '13 contract hit 40.35 euros in over-the-counter
trading, 25 cents down on Monday's close and 5 cents below the
Monday OTC low BY1DE-1Y.	
    French Cal '13 base in screen trading rose some 25 cents to
50.35 euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late
January. Paris power markets were shut for a bank holiday.	
    Coal in north Europe was at $106 a tonne cif on broker
screens, down $2 from Monday.	
    Oil held steady above $113 a barrel on investor buying after
four days of slumping prices caused by fears of global economic
slowdown. 	
    Carbon allowances weakened further from a one-month low on
Monday, following oil and equities lower after European election
results in Greece and France revived worries about the euro zone
debt crisis. <0#CFI:> 	
     Spot power prices reversed direction to post increases due
to expectations of cooler weather and more industrial demand
after the French holiday.	
    Day-ahead baseload in Germany gained 3.75 euros to 45.25   
BD1DE-D.	
    Germany's power grid needs some 2,150 megawatts (MW) of
reserve capacity to be accessible in the coming winter to ensure
that possible supply problems can be dealt with, said the
country's energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) in a
report. 	
($1 = 0.7663 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.