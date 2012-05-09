Europe Power-German OTC curve ends near 17-mth low

* German Cal '13 at new closing low but narrowly above Tuesday * Spot prices down on more wind power * E.ON reports its power trading turning a corner FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German electricity forwards on Wednesday hovered around recent 17-month lows reached on Monday and Tuesday along with general fuel market weakness. The German Cal '13 contract for baseload power delivery next year was last at 40.45 euros ($52) a megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading, down 15 cents from Tuesday's close but 10 cents above the Tuesday intraday low of 40.35. It is at its lowest since Dec. 16, 2010. BY1DE-1Y On the EEX, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded 15 cents up to 49.55 euros euros. French OTC Cal '13 base was unchanged at 50.10 euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late January. Oil fell below $112 a barrel, on track for its longest losing streak in nearly two years, as political turmoil in the deblt-laden euro zone deepened worries about global demand prospects. EU carbon dipped ahead of Thursday's UK permit auction amid negative signals across the financial markets. Spot power prices were mixed, with Germany down on more wind power supply but France up on demand increases after Tuesday's public holiday and due to tight nuclear supply. Day ahead baseload in Germany eased day-on-day by 2.70 euros to 43.60 euros. BD1DE-D The same French contract was at 42.70 euros, having jumped nearly 9 euros from Monday's pre-holiday level. French EDF's 900-MW Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on May 8 and was due to reopen on Wednesday but this was delayed by one more day, the utility said. It also said that the fuel-oil fired Porcheville B1 plant would restart later on Wednesday after a two-week stoppage. In Germany, RWE has taken a brown coal block of 592 MW and a gas block of 253 MW offline at its Weisweiler site for two and three days respectively, it said. Sector peer E.ON said the Brokdorf nuclear reactor may be reopened a few weeks later than the initially targetted May 26. E.ON, on presenting first quarter 2012 earnings, said its merged gas and trading unit swung to profit after big losses last year. Slides showed it has hedged between 90 and 100 percent of 2012 and 2013 power generation at 54 and 55 euros/MWh respectively and between 60 and 70 percent of 2014 power at 54 euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Valerie Parent; editing by Keiron Henderson)