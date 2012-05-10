Europe Power-Spot eases on ample renewable supply

* Curve prices bounce back on rising gas and coal prices * EDF says 2012 power output target at 420-425 TWh FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices slid on Thursday under pressure from ample wind and solar power supply while nuclear and thermal plant availability was also adequate. Germany's Friday delivery contract was 4.90 euros down on the day at 38.60 euros a megawatt hours while the French spot contract fell by 2 euros to 40.75 euros. Curve prices, on the other hand, bounced back from 17-month lows hit earlier this week along with recovering gas and coal prices, although oil and carbon were lower. German Cal '13 baseload was 25 cents up day-on-day at 49.70 euros while the French contract rose by 50 cents to 50.60 euros. French state-controlled power group EDF reported a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, after bitterly cold temperatures boosted electricity demand and prices. The group confirmed its electricity output target for 2012 at 420-425 terawatt hours but said nuclear production had fallen 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2012. EDF also said its hydropower output had increased by 1 TWh during that period despite dry weather conditions in March. RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, said it had further reduced its exposure to previously agreed high gas import prices and was on target to be free from crippling gas losses after 2012. Losses in power generation and gas in first quarter 2012 were partly offset by new capacity coming on stream and profits at its oil and gas exploration arm, it said. Executives in a press call confirmed the new Neurath F and G brown coal blocks, the world's biggest, will start producing commercially on July 27 and June 22 respectively. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Valerie Parent; editing by James Jukwey)