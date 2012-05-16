FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Europe Power-Weak curve rebounds slightly
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 16, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Europe Power-Weak curve rebounds slightly

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 2013 delivery contract near 17 month lows
    * Weak economics rule
    * German, French spot at par, lower for May 18

 (Updates prices, adds story links)	
    LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Cal' 13 electricity
contract rebounded from early morning losses on Wednesday
afternoon but was still at its lowest in 17 months as bearish
fuels prices and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone
weighed on the outlook for energy demand.	
    The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery gained 10
cents to 49.15 euros in OTC trading and on the EEX bourse, still
the lowest since mid-December 2010. 	
    The same French contract stayed 10 cents below Tuesday at
49.85 euros.	
    Oil prices slid with world shares and the euro as investors
fled from riskier assets due to the Greek crisis, while a
surprise build in U.S. crude inventories helped send the WTI
benchmark to a more than six-month low. 	
    Coal, gas and carbon prices were also weaker.	
    In the spot power market, milder weather forecasts dampened
demand expectations and a holiday on Thursday curbed prices for
the rest of the week.	
    Renewable output was growing, notably German solar for peak
demand hours, and Swiss hydro dam levels leapt another 2.8
percentage points on the week. 	
    Baseload for Friday, the next working day wedged in between
free days, was at 41.40 euros in Germany, down 1.40. In
France, Friday was also at an identical 41.40 euros, down 5.10
euros from the previous day.	
    Germany's environment minister Norbert Roettgen, one of the
architects of the planned energy strategy shift, is to step
down, according to official sources.	
    Roettgen took the blame for a historic defeat for Chancellor
Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives in a regional election
where he stood for state premiership. 	
    E.ON said it sold its Open Grid Europe gas distribution
network to a consortium headed by Australian bank Macquarie in a
3.2 billion euro deal, part of its efforts to raise cash to pay
down debt and fund expansion overseas. 	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.