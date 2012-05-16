UPDATE 1-Europe Power-Weak curve rebounds slightly

* 2013 delivery contract near 17 month lows * Weak economics rule * German, French spot at par, lower for May 18 (Updates prices, adds story links) LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract rebounded from early morning losses on Wednesday afternoon but was still at its lowest in 17 months as bearish fuels prices and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone weighed on the outlook for energy demand. The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery gained 10 cents to 49.15 euros in OTC trading and on the EEX bourse, still the lowest since mid-December 2010. The same French contract stayed 10 cents below Tuesday at 49.85 euros. Oil prices slid with world shares and the euro as investors fled from riskier assets due to the Greek crisis, while a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories helped send the WTI benchmark to a more than six-month low. Coal, gas and carbon prices were also weaker. In the spot power market, milder weather forecasts dampened demand expectations and a holiday on Thursday curbed prices for the rest of the week. Renewable output was growing, notably German solar for peak demand hours, and Swiss hydro dam levels leapt another 2.8 percentage points on the week. Baseload for Friday, the next working day wedged in between free days, was at 41.40 euros in Germany, down 1.40. In France, Friday was also at an identical 41.40 euros, down 5.10 euros from the previous day. Germany's environment minister Norbert Roettgen, one of the architects of the planned energy strategy shift, is to step down, according to official sources. Roettgen took the blame for a historic defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives in a regional election where he stood for state premiership. E.ON said it sold its Open Grid Europe gas distribution network to a consortium headed by Australian bank Macquarie in a 3.2 billion euro deal, part of its efforts to raise cash to pay down debt and fund expansion overseas. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)