Europe Power-Rain and wind weigh on German spot

* Cal'13 recovers after 18-month lows hit last week * Rain continues to boost French hydropower reserves FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Warm, wet and windy weather weighed on German spot electricity prices on Monday while forecasts for cooler temperatures in France pushed prices a touch higher, traders said. Contracts for 2013 delivery in both markets recovered from 18-month lows reached last week. In Germany, the weather boosted the outlook for wind-generated and hydroelectric power supply while curbing consumption, traders said. Electricity consumption in France was expected to rise on Tuesday before falling back again, tracking a return of mild temperatures later this week. On the production side, showers boosted hydropower reserves by two percentage points to 62 percent this week. This makes up a 24 points hike since a record low of 36 percent end February. E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld nuclear reactor returned to the grid from its outage over the weekend, also boosting supply. German Tuesday delivery baseload shed 30 cents to 42.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The French contract rose by 1.55 euros to 43.25 euros/MWh. Power curve prices were narrowly above the latest 18-month lows posted on Friday as the oil market recovered somewhat from its slump to 2012 lows on Friday. Coal and carbon prices also posted gains. Germany's Cal '13 baseload power contract gained 13 cents to 48.75 euros while the French contract increased 25 cents to 49.50 euros. Oil edged up towards $108 per barrel on the prospect of an economic stimulus in China and amid concerns about Iran as talks with world leaders start this week, and with Greece's possible exit from the euro dominating the agenda otherwise. Weather Services International said that in its view, temperatures across Europe will be higher than normal between June and August. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)