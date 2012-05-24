Europe Power-Wind boosts day ahead, spot sentiment weak

* German Friday baseload gains but prompt trends weaker * Cal '13 base nudges 10 cents higher, France's off FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Most European spot power prices eased on Thursday on plentiful renewable supply and weakening demand while power curve prices remained above recent lows amid mixed fuel market signals. German Friday delivery baseload was the odd contract out, lifted by an anticipated drop in wind power on that day which lifted the day ahead price by 75 cents to 41.75 euros a megawatt hour. But other prompt positions were lower as solar and hydroelectric supply looked ample and with a big nuclear reactor due to rejoin the grid in Germany next week. Demand expectations were tempered by temperatures above seasonal averages and projections for weak consumption over the extended Whitsun weekend, which includes Monday, May 28. Top temperatures will be between 27 and 29 degrees over the next three days, German met office DWD said. France's day-ahead contract lost 75 cents to 42.25 euros . E.ON's Brokdorf nuclear reactor is due to reopen after maintenance over Sunday/Monday, operator data showed. German power forwards in OTC trading crept a little higher on strong oil and rebounding carbon, while coal and gas prices were sideways to lower. Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, gained 10 cents to 48.70 euros a megawatt hour (MWh). On the EEX exchange, the contract was at the same level but had hit an intraday low of 48.40 euros, a new 18 month low. The French Cal '13 contract dropped 20 cents to 49.40 euros. The curve weakness with prices below important support levels originates from fears of a chaotic Greek euro exit. German business sentiment collapsed in May and the manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro zone unsettled firms, threatening to end the immunity of Europe's largest economy to the troubles surrounding it. Traders say investors are wary of putting cash into German power, which is euro denominated and closely linked to whether Germany's economic well-being lasts. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)