Europe Power-Ample renewables output weigh on spot
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 25, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Ample renewables output weigh on spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ample solar, wind production; high hydro reserves
    * EDF's 1300-MW Penly 1 nuclear reactor in unplanned outage

    PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - European spot power prices eased
on Friday on expectations for strong solar and wind production
in Germany and ample hydropower reserves in France while
slightly higher oil prices pushed curve contracts up.	
    German Tuesday delivery baseload fell 1.05 euros to 40.70
euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the French contract lost 75
cents to 42.5 euros per MWh.	
    "Production capacities are rather good and it's not hot
enough (in France) to have the air conditioning on," a
Paris-based trader said. "Wind and solar production in Germany
is strong too," he added.	
    Consumption over the extended Whitsun weekend, which
includes Monday, May 28, was also expected to be weak, before
picking up later next week.	
    On the production side, French hydropower reserves rose
three percentage points to 65 percent this week, the highest
level at this time of the year in three years. This makes up a
27 points hike since a record low of 36 percent end-February.	
    An unplanned outage at EDF's 1300-megawatt Penly 1
nuclear reactor signalled by the French grid operator in late
afternoon on Friday could add some pressure to supply, however.
 	
    Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power
delivery next year was up 20 cents to 48.9 euros on
slightly high oil and coal prices, as well as some worries about
warmer temperatures than expected, a trader said.	
    Its French equivalent gained 45 cents to 49.85
euros.	
    Oil prices rose on Friday, supported by a lack of progress
in nuclear negotiations with Iran, returning investor focus to
fears over supply if tension over the issue intensifies, and by
positive economic data in the United States. 	
	
 (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)

