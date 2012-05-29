Europe Power-Spot rises on low nuclear power

* French nuclear power availability low for time of year * Short-covering, high coal prices push Cal'13 contracts higher PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - European electricity prices rose across the board on Tuesday, with spot contracts driven higher by low nuclear energy availability in France and forwards pushed by stronger coal prices, traders said. Wednesday delivery electricity contracts for baseload in the over counter market rose by 5.50 euros per megawatt hour in France and Germany to 48.00 euros/MWh and 46.00 euros/MWh, respectively. "This is because the French nuclear power availability is particularly low for the time of year," one trader said. "Last year we were 8,000 MW higher," he said. According to a Reuters estimate, 24,650 MW or 38.97 percent of France's nuclear production capacity is currently offline. This puts the online availability at 38,610 MW or 61.03 percent. Along the curve, prices rose on the back of higher coal prices and as traders needed short-covering after a long wekend. In Germany and France the 2013 delivery contract for baseload rose by 65 cents to 49.55 euros/MWh and 50.50 euros/MWh, respectively. Crude oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro lingers near 2-year lows on renewed fears of eurozone debt contagion, counterbalancing bullish sentiment from renewed fears of Middle East supply disruptions. A boom in unconventional natural gas over the next 20 years could see the United States and others benefit from cheaper energy while the importance of the Middle East declines, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by William Hardy)