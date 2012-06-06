Europe Power-Spot down on German holiday

* Weak holiday demand weighs on prices in the region * Power curve mostly lower as Brent hovers around $100 level * Weather seen changeable FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell sharply on Wednesday as a nearing holiday period in German industrial regions drained nearby demand. The Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday is observed in half of the country's 16 states, the ones with the biggest manufacturers and largest populations. "Many businesses close on Friday, essentially creating a four-day demand lull," one trader said. Thursday delivery baseload in France was 7.60 euros down on the day at 41.25 euros a megawatt hour. In Germany, the next working day, Friday June 8, traded 9.60 euros down at 38.25 euros compared with the price paid for Wednesday delivery. Thursday traded at 38 euros. Weather data showed German wind power will likely treble from Wednesday levels towards 7.5 GW on Friday, and peak on Saturday at 10 GW, only to fall to low levels at least until June 12 thereafter. Solar power will be around twice Wednesday levels at 10 GW over the holiday period. This will result from low pressure fronts with heavy rain while temperatures will rise slightly. Along the power forwards curve, most contracts eased from initially firmer morning levels and Germany's Cal '13 revisited the 48.50 euros hit last Friday, when it was a new 18 1/2 month low. French Cal '13 edged up 10 cents to 49.75 euros. Coal was weaker and EU carbon hovered slightly above last Friday's eight-week low which had not changed much this week when Britain was closed for two days. Oil oscillated around the $100 a barrel level for Brent crude. Germany's expanding renewable power industry could account for over half a million jobs by 2030, an increase of more than a third from current levels, said a study prepared by a think tank for Berlin ministries. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by William Hardy)