Europe Power-Curve posts another low on Europe woes

* Europe debts seen undermining demand, supply ample * Spot rises on cool weather, less solar FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany's front year power position hit another 19-month low on Tuesday as European leaders continued their struggle to find a solution to the region's debt crisis, which erodes confidence in the local demand outlook for electricity. The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload position reached 47.80 euros ($6,000)a megawatt hour (MWh), down 15 cents from its Monday close. The German year-ahead position was last this low, at 47.72 euros on the bourse, on Nov. 17, 2010. It has lost 8.6 percent this year. The same German 2013 delivery contract in the wider wholesale (OTC) market fell to 47.75 euros, down 20 cents on Friday's levels. The equivalent French 2013 delivery contract in the over-the-counter market was last unchanged at 49.30 euros but had hit an intraday low earlier of 49 euros. French Societe Generale said its average for the German Cal '13 benchmark contract, the most liquid in Europe's wholesale power market, was 49.3 euros over the third quarter and would rise back to 53.40 euros by the end of the year. "We see demand underperforming because of strong economic headwinds in Europe, at a time of material new thermal build influx, and on top of a large and growing base of renewable generation," it wrote in a research note. But it also said while there was limited upside for perhaps two years, the downside was also probably limited unless the euro crisis spread further. Deutsche Bank Research on Monday had revised its forecast for the German power price curve lower. The bank saw baseload power for 2013 at an average 51.60 euros, down from 55.10 euros in it previous forecast. Oil, coal and carbon prices were weaker on Tuesday. Spot power prices rose to reach parity in both Germany and France, reflecting cool temperatures for the time of year and less-than-anticipated midday solar power output. Day ahead delivery baseload power in Germany BD1DE-D was up 1.50 euros at 47.75 euros and up 75 euros in France to the same level. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)