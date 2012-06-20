Europe Power-Spot off as more wind power forecast

* Wind power supply to rise, cuts prompt prices * Curve bounces back from Tuesday's lows FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - European spot power prices eased on Wednesday on forecasts for higher wind output in key market Germany. The German day-ahead baseload position was down 2.60 euros at 47 euros ($59.58) a megawatt hour, and peakload power for Thursday dropped by 3.90 euros to 54.25 euros. In France, the base contract was also down 2.60 euros day-on-day to 46.40 euros for Thursday delivery. Wind power was expected to increase by 18.5 percent day-on-day to an average 3.3 GW on Thursday, according to Point Carbon data. Solar was seen easing on Thursday to 4.6 GW from over 5 GW on Wednesday but then rising again by Friday to 5.9 GW. There will continue to be showers and storms in various regions for the rest of the week, bringing cooler temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees Celsius by Friday compared with up to 27 degrees on Thursday, said meteorological office DWD. The summer price trend is lower, with no sign so far of a heat wave that would boost power consumption. Along the forward curve, Germany's front-year power price rebounded from a 19-month low on Tuesday. The German OTC Cal '13 contract was up 15 cents to 47.85 euros. France's equivalent contract for 2013 traded sideways at 49.15 euros. The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload contract was last up 25 cents on the day at 47.85 euros. Both bourse and OTC year-ahead prices are at their lowest levels since mid-November 2010. In other fuels markets, oil was pinned near 17-month lows, hit by worries over Spain's high borrowing costs and gloomy prospects for global demand growth. Coal prices firmed, and CO2 rights eased again from a seven-week high posted on Tuesday on EU set-aside hopes to prop up the market. Despite the wholesale power market's low levels, retail electricity costs are higher in Germany, according to Internet portals. Utilities are slapping on higher distribution costs and rising tariffs for green energy, which must be borne by all consumers. Elsewhere, power utility Rheinenergie of Cologne said it was nearing a decision for the construction of a new 400-600 MW gas-fired heat and power station costing 500 million euros and probably coming on stream in 2016. ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird)