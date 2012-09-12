Europe Power-Spot down on more solar supply

* Solar supply high, wind low in Germany this week * German curve benchmark Cal '13 at 5-week low * German Constitutional Court allows ratification of EU rescue fund FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices dropped on Wednesday on higher German solar output projections for the coming working days, which overrode a drop in wind power forecasts. French prices also fell on expectations for improved nuclear reactor supply. Six French units are scheduled to rejoin the grid up to Sunday, while operator EDF reported one unscheduled outage at its Cattenom 1 reactor. The French electricity contract for Thursday delivery was 1.25 euros down on the day at 53.75 euros ($69) a megawatt hour while the equivalent German contract dropped by 1.95 euros to 54.30 euros/MWh. According to weather data, maximum peaktime solar supply in Germany will be around 15 GW on Thursday and Friday, offering more than enough supply to counterbalance wind and thermal power gaps. Wind power supply will be very low on both days, only returning to strength from late on Friday when weak weekend demand sets in. German utility RWE reported its Ibbenbuehren B hard coal plant of 786 MW will be offline until Thursday, due to boiler problems, while EnBW showed its coal-fired block Altbach 2 of 304 MW will be down from Friday for the rest of the weekend. Sector peer EnBW is due to take the Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear generation block offline on Saturday in Germany's last routine reactor maintenance this year. Temperatures in the region will remain cooler until the end of the week which eliminates air conditioning demand. They are expected to rise back up to above 20 degrees Celsius at the weekend and higher still at the beginning of next week, weather reports said. Along the power curve, the 2013 delivery contact in Germany edged lower to 48.75 euros/MWh and by the same amount ot 50.65 euros/MWh in France. The German contract is at its lowest since Aug. 6. Fuel market trends diverged, with oil and gas prices higher, coal down and carbon up, albeit from a near record low. Brent crude rose on a German court decision backing a euro zone bailout fund, hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy, and on growing geopolitical risk after militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya. The German court approved the country's participation in the euro zone's rescue fund and budget pact. Equities and the euro rose, reflecting market views that this is a positive step on the way to solving the bloc's debt crisis and bolstering the role of the ESM as a tool in combating the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)