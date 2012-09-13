Europe Power-Spots dwindles on wind, solar power

* Wind power output seen to rise by over 9,000 MWh/h in Germany * Big renewable output coincides with low end-of-week activity PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices fell sharply on Thursday on the back of big increases in wind and solar output forecasts, coinciding with the end of week slow-down in industrial activity, traders said. The German electricity contract for Friday delivery plunged by 22 euros to 31.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market while the French contract eased by 8.25 euros to 45.50 euros/MWh. Wind power output is expected to rise by more than 9,000 MWh/h, and could hit levels as high as 15,000 MWh/h during mid-day hours, Point Carbon analysts said. Solar power production is also expected to increase on Friday by 6,000 MWh/h in the highest production hours, Point Carbon added. Consumption in Germany and France will fall on Friday due to the weekly business cycle. Temperatures are also seen rising. A number of outages in gas and coal-fired power plants did not outweigh the trend. This includes RWE's brown-coal fired Weisweiler G of 590 MW capacity, where an unscheduled outage is due to likely last to Sept. 15. Sector peer EnBW is to take its 508 MW coal-fired power station Rostock offline for four days from Sept. 30, according to its website. Along the curve, 2013 delivery contracts eased despite a rise in oil prices to four-month highs in volatile trading. The German contract for baseload fell by 15 cents to 48.60 euros/MWh while the French contract fell by 65 cents to 50 euros/MWh. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet; editing by James Jukwey)