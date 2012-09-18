Europe Power-Spot falls on higher French nuclear, German wind

* French, German spot fall as demand move sideways * More coal also pushes prompt down PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices fell broadly on Tuesday, weighed down by forecasts for higher wind power output in Germany and rising French nuclear capacity. France's spot power prices dropped 1.25 euros to 52.25 euros ($68.64) per megawatt hour (MWh), helped by higher nuclear production availability, now standing at 49 GW or 77.5 percent of the country's total capacity, and stagnant consumption. Temperatures in France were expected to fall by more than 2 degrees Celsius on average on Wednesday compared with the day before, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed, but with barely any impact on power demand. In Germany, the equivalent day-ahead contract shed 10 cents to 52.65 euros. German wind power output was expected to rise slightly to more than 4 GW on Wednesday, failing to offset a 1.2 GW drop in solar power production, however. Another bearish factor was the rise in thermal capacity for Wednesday, especially coal, Point Carbon analysts wrote. Like in France, temperatures were set to fall significantly, with forecasts predicting a 4.4 degrees Celsius drop on average, though the increase in consumption was very limited. Along the forward curve, the German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, lost 40 cents to 47.9 euros, while its French equivalent BY1FR-1Y remained untraded at 50.75 euros. Oil slipped below $114 a barrel, extending the previous session's slide, as investors' focus shifted from central bank stimulus to slowing global growth and on signs that Saudi Arabia is pumping at high rates to dampen prices. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson)