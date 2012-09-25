Europe Power-Prompt rises on higher demand, less wind

* Germany's wind, solar power outputs fall * Three delayed nuclear restart dates add pressure PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday, as forecasts for a drop in renewable power production in Germany and tight French nuclear power capacity combined with increasing demand boosted the spot market. Germany's day-ahead contract for Tuesday baseload delivery rose 4.75 euros to 49.7 euros ($64.19) per megawatt hour (MWh), while France's equivalent prompt price was 3.25 euros higher at 49.25 euros. "Lower wind, lower solar and higher consumption in the CWE area lift prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Tuesday. Germany's wind power output is expected to more than halve on Wednesday to about 2 GW, while solar electricity production is set to ease to 3.2 GW. French nuclear power availability will also be lower on Wednesday than was previously expected, with EDF's 1,300 GW Nogent 1 reactor now supposed to return to the grid on Friday. Tricastin 1 will also be back online on Wednesday, a day later than initially planned by EDF. Power demand, echoing forecasts for a slight drop in temperatures, will rise in both countries, Point Carbon data showed. Along the forward curve, the German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, was 13 cents up at 47.63 euros per MWh. The French contract was indicated at 49.85 euros, stable on Monday. Oil rose to around $111 a barrel as escalating tension over Iran offset plentiful supplies and concerns for the health of the global economy. Separately on Tuesday, Europe's leading power exchange, the EEX, said it aimed to start trading contracts for hydro-electric, wind and solar power in the first quarter of 2013. Meanwhile, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said Germany should rein in the runaway costs of subsidising electricity from renewable sources or risk overburdening consumers. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Catherine Evans)