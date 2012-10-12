Europe Power-Spot up, curve near 2012 lows

* Monday prices rise on low renewable output forecasts * Curve prices weaker, skirt but do not fall below 2012 lows * All related fuels weaker FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose for early next week on Friday as German wind and solar power supplies were each seen halving by Monday and the French supply picture was murky, traders said. Supply from German wind turbines would likely run at 5 GW on Monday and solar supply at the same level during midday peaks, weather data indicated. In France, workers at E.ON coal-fired plants were striking again on Friday, having started selected actions on Monday in a dispute over site closures and job losses. Monday baseload in France was up by 12.25 euros at 58.50 euros ($76.00) a megawatt hour (MWh), while Germany's equivalent spot contract rose 6.10 euros to 51.25 euros. "Prompt prices could easily go higher early next week if France sees a big push to consumption and has more nuclear problems," one trader said. Although four of EDF's reactors returned to the grid on Thursday after outages, another one, St Alban 1, went offline in an unplanned outage. Temperatures will fall next week by around 4 Celsius in some parts of the region. Available German and Austrian power plant capacity, on the other hand, is likely to rise. Data from energy bourse EEX showed a likely capacity increase by 7.2 percent in the Germany/Austrian coupled marketplace in the seven days to Oct. 19, due to additions at most thermal and hydroelectric plants. Benchmark prices along the forwards power curve held narrowly above 2012 lows. Germany's contract for 2013 baseload delivery shed 13 cents to 47.50 euros in OTC trading. I t was narrowly above its 2012 lo w of 47.35 euros, hit in June. The equivalent contract for baseload delivery in France 2013 was down 1 0 cents a t 5 0.15 euros. In exchange trading on the EEX bourse, which is less liqud than the OTC market, the German 2013 position hit a low of 47.25 euros on Sept. 25. On Friday, German Cal '13 traded at 47.40 euros at 1330 GMT on the EEX. Curve traders said OTC and EEX prices were exposed to further falls - which could see prices back at levels last seen in Nov. 2010 - because forecasts for mild winter weather and the current power capacity outlook for Germany did not create a notion of risk. There could be spot price blips during cold weather periods but this likelihood did not support a lasting curve price recovery, they said. Although Germany has shut nuclear reactor capacity, it is building up reserves and also enjoys plenty of renewable capacity. Elsewhere in the fuel markets, oil fell towards $115 a barrel, as a prediction of a further decline in consumption and higher supplies offset concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East. Emissions, coal and gas coal prices were also down. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)