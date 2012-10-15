FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-German spot drops on ample wind and sun
October 15, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Europe Power-German spot drops on ample wind and sun

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ample renewables weigh on spot prices
    * Next week prices fall on greater nuclear capacity

    PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German spot electricity prices
fell sharply on Monday, driven lower by forecasts of ample wind
and solar power capacity the next day despite consumption
starting to creep up again and two unplanned outages in France,
traders said.
    Germany's spot contract for baseload delivery fell
by 9.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) to 41.75 euros in the
over-the-counter market while the French equivalent contract
 eased by 1 euro to 57.50 euros.
    Wind power production capacity is expected to rise by 3,000
MW to 7,300 MW on average. Consumption is expected up by 1,000
MW while demand in France is seen to rise by 1,500 MW as
temperatures fall below the seasonal average.
    Two unexpected outages at EDF's Cattenom plant did not
outweigh the overall bearish market tone. 
    Prices for next week were also lower on the back of
forecasts showing a sharp rise in nuclear power availability.
    According to a Reuters estimate, 15,900 MW or 25.13 percent
of France's nuclear production capacity is currently offline.
This puts the online availability at 47,360 MW or 74.87 percent.
    France's RTE predicts EDF will reconnect over 5,000 MW in
nuclear power capacity by early next week to 51,750 MW.
    Along the curve, 2013 delivery contracts for baseload eased
after U.S. crude, gasoline and heating oil futures all fell more
than 1 percent. 
    The French 2013 delivery contract for baseload fell
by 70 cents to 49.45 euros/MWh while the German contract 
dropped by 50 cents to 47.00 euros.

 (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)

